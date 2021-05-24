TERRE HAUTE – Despite the hot weather and long trip on the bus, the group of state qualifiers from Batesville Middle School gave excellent effort on Saturday. Many athletes improved their personal records by several seconds.
“It was a great showing for our Bulldogs!” coach Meghan Fledderman said.
The boys 4x800 relay earned the highest finish, placing fifth. Cannon Clark, Talan Rowlett, Jake Chapman and Isaac Trossman ran in 9 minutes, 28.40 seconds, setting set a PR of more than 19 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Trossman, Rowlett, Blake Hornberger and Gage Pohlman set a new school record time of 4:02.80. They finished sixth.
Other finishers were:
• Hudson Kohlman: seventh place in high jump (5 feet, 6 inches)
• Gage Pohlman – seventh place in the 400 (56.31)
• Brock Mahon – eighth place in shot put (40-1 1/2)
• 4x800 relay team of Kaylynn Bedel, Baylee Demeree, Charlotte Trossman, Paige Allgeier – fifth place (10:59.72)
Veronica King – sixth place in shot put (35-4)
The Bulldogs will hold a banquet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at BMS.
