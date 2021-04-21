NEW POINT – The Batesville Middle School golf team returned to North Branch Golf Course Monday evening for a match against St Louis. Batesville shot a 178 to St. Louis' 220.
BMS golfers Addyson Weiler, Jackson Day and Landon Raver all shot 44 to share match medalist honors. Isaac Weber had a great round of 46.
Other scores for BMS were Jon Moody with a 53 and Henry Koehne with a 57.
Home win
The Bulldogs fought through the cold and wind to beat the Greensburg Pirates 185-194 during Tuesday's home match at Hillcrest Country Club.
Raver shot his personal-best round of 41 to earn medalist honors. Other top scorers for BMS were Weiler 46, Day 48 and Weber 50.
Also playing for BMS were Koehne, Moody, Zoey Ahern, Cooper Phebus, Ian Hixson, Brycen Miller, Lincoln Garrett, Alexis Gallagher, Savannah Pohlman, Grace Saner and Holten Harrison.
Up next
BMS will play Monday at North Branch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.