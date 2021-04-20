NEW POINT - The Batesville Middle School golf team returned to North Branch Golf Course Monday evening for a match against St Louis. Batesville shot a 178 to St. Louis' 220.
BMS golfers Addyson Weiler, Jackson Day and Landon Raver all shot 44 to share match medalist honors. Isaac Weber had a great round of 46.
Other scores for BMS were Jon Moody with a 53 and Henry Koehne with a 57.
BMS will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.