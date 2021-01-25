A year ago, the then seventh-grade Batesville boys dropped a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals to eventual Southeast Indiana (SEI) conference champions South Ripley, 40-38.
Exactly 365 days later, as eighth-graders, the Bulldogs won the very same crown, defeating Greendale 42-30 to win the first BMS SEI basketball title in more than 12 years.
On the year, BMS outscored opponents 549-311, while scoring 45 or more points eight times. It was part of a season that has been unlike any other.
Of course, the 2020-21 season was challenging given the current state of the pandemic. Of the originally scheduled 12 games, only nine would take place on their original date and time. Other games, including contests against South Decatur, St. Louis, Greensburg and Rushville were cancelled outright or rescheduled.
“This year was definitely unique with the pandemic,” coach Tyler Burcham said. “We really had to focus on things we could control. Circumstances could get very frustrating due to contact tracing, game cancellations, limited attendance and mask mandates, but we just continued to focus on playing every game like our last and worked hard to follow all guidelines that allowed us to continue on with our season.”
Over the season, four different players would miss time with the team due to illness or quarantine.
The season began Nov. 10 with a thrilling 51-46 overtime victory against South Ripley to vanquish their former nemesis.
“Our goals heading into the season for this team were to have an undefeated season and win the SEI Tournament,” Burcham said. “We talked very early on that this team had the talent and pieces to win a championship, and we felt like there wasn’t one matchup this year we shouldn’t win.”
The team then cruised through the next three games wrapping up victories against Jac Cen Del, Franklin County, Connersville and Columbus North.
The lone stumble of the year, against Greendale on Dec. 3, was the only blemish on the team’s stellar nine-game regular season finishing with an 8-1 record. After that loss, Burcham said, “As much as I hate to lose, I truly think we needed that wake-up call. They presented some length and physicality that we just were not used to. In previous games, we could get away with just being bigger on offense and defense, but this was not the case versus Greendale. It brought our team much closer in the sense that we realized we needed to be a great team more than just great individual players.”
As the regular season came to a close, the team claimed victories against Sunman Dearborn, Milan and South Dearborn. In the first rounds of the SEI tournament, BMS quickly dispatched St. Louis and then Sunman Dearborn by the combined scores of 97-27. All that remained was to conquer the lone foe that had disrupted the season: Greendale.
This was to be no small task. Not only did Greendale have an undefeated record, they boasted one of the best eighth-grade players in southeast Indiana in Cooper Bobo. While the Batesville team has four players over 6 feet, none could compare with Bobo’s 6-foot-3 intimidating inside presence.
“Heading into the tournament, we really worked hard at our rebounding and team defense,” Burcham said. “I felt like throughout the season our team defense was very individualized rather than all five players playing together. We introduced a game plan the day before the championship where we thought we could take advantage of some matchups defensively.”
Unlike the prior meeting in December, Batesville quickly set the tone, launching a 9-2 lead in the first quarter, causing Greendale to call a timeout. The key in this game, unlike the prior meeting, was suffocating Batesville defense denying penetration in the paint and contesting outside passes and shots. Although Greendale would close the gap to as few as four before the half, Batesville led the entire game. By halftime, Batesville had a 22-15 lead.
In the second half, BMS rode the enthusiasm and energy of the defense to outscore GMS 20-15 in the final two quarters, finishing with a final tally of 42-30 and claimed the first title for BMS since 2008.
“All the credit goes to our players,” Burcham said. “They were locked in all night and executed it to perfection. The whole team played with extreme confidence and energy. You could just tell they were going to do everything in their power to win that game.”
Leading all scorers was shooting forward Cade Kaiser with a blistering 24 points. The defensive effort was equally impressive with significant contributions by Grant Goldsmith, Will Jaisle, Gage Pohlman, Carson Schneider and Jacob Stenger. These five had a combined 18 points, but their intensity without the ball and rebounding were major contributions to the win.
As the players on the 2020-21 squad will now turn their attention to high school basketball, Burcham reminisced, “Overall, this season was one for all of us to remember. Cutting down the net is a special feeling, and I know the team will forever have a special connection to this season’s success. I’m extremely proud of this group and how they represented our community, school and basketball program.”
