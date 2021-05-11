ST. LEON - Batesville Middle School's boys and girls track teams pushed themselves to the limit Monday night. Many athletes set personal records and achieved tremendous accomplishments, coach Meghan Fledderman said.
The boys won the conference championship. The BMS girls placed third behind the Sunman Dearborn and Greensburg middle school teams. The meet included teams from Greensburg, Sunman Dearborn, Benjamin Rush, South Dearborn, Greendale, Connersville and Franklin County.
Veronica King broke the conference discus record with a throw of 109 feet.
Eight-graders Kaylynn Bedel and Gage Pohlman were among the top five scoring individual athletes.
"Way to go, Bulldogs!" Fledderman said. "The coaches would like to wish 'good luck' to the athletes that will be participating in the state meet on May 22. It has been a great track and field season!"
Girls results
First place
Kaylynn Bedel-800, 1600
Veronica King-discus, shot put
Third place
Nora Wiedeman-pole vault
4x800 relay-Paige Allgeier, Bailey Demeree, Kaylynn Bedel, Charlotte Trossman
4x400 relay-Katelynn Fullenkamp, Adalynn Fledderman. Corine Volk, Kaylynn Bedel
Fourth place
Ella King-discus, shot put
4x200 relay-Sarah Bedel, Jade Martin, Anya Richey, Aurora Mertz
4x100 relay-Katie Lipps, Anya Richey, Ryan Oesterling, Nora Wiedeman
Fifth place
Paige Allgeier-high Jump
Sixth place
Paige Allgeier-800, 1600
Katelynn Fullenkamp-400
Sarah Bedel-high jump
Boys results
First Place
Gage Pohlman-110 hurdles
Cannon Clark-800
Hudson Kohlman-high jump
Isaac Trossman-pole vault
4x800 relay-Cannon Clark, Jake Chapman, Talan Rowlett, Isaac Trossman
4x400 relay-Cannon Clark, Talan Rowlett, Isaac Trossman, Gage Pohlman
Second place
Cannon Clark-1600
Gage Pohlman-400
Brock Mahon-discus, shot put
4x100 relay-Brock Mahon, Trenton Jordan, Blake Hornberger, Hudson Kohlman
Fourth place
Isaac Trossman-1600
Blake Hornberger-400
Hudson Kohlman-200
Fifth place
Brock Mahon-100
Gage Pohlman-long jump
Seventh place
Conner Barushak-110 hurdles
Talan Rowlett-800
