ST. LEON - Batesville Middle School's boys and girls track teams pushed themselves to the limit Monday night. Many athletes set personal records and achieved tremendous accomplishments, coach Meghan Fledderman said. 

The boys won the conference championship. The BMS girls placed third behind the Sunman Dearborn and Greensburg middle school teams. The meet included teams from Greensburg, Sunman Dearborn, Benjamin Rush, South Dearborn, Greendale, Connersville and Franklin County.

Veronica King broke the conference discus record with a throw of 109 feet.

Eight-graders Kaylynn Bedel and Gage Pohlman were among the top five scoring individual athletes.

"Way to go, Bulldogs!" Fledderman said. "The coaches would like to wish 'good luck' to the athletes that will be participating in the state meet on May 22. It has been a great track and field season!"

Girls results

First place

Kaylynn Bedel-800, 1600

Veronica King-discus, shot put

Third place

Nora Wiedeman-pole vault

4x800 relay-Paige Allgeier, Bailey Demeree, Kaylynn Bedel, Charlotte Trossman

4x400 relay-Katelynn Fullenkamp, Adalynn Fledderman. Corine Volk, Kaylynn Bedel

Fourth place

Ella King-discus, shot put

4x200 relay-Sarah Bedel, Jade Martin, Anya Richey, Aurora Mertz

4x100 relay-Katie Lipps, Anya Richey, Ryan Oesterling, Nora Wiedeman

Fifth place

Paige Allgeier-high Jump

Sixth place

Paige Allgeier-800, 1600

Katelynn Fullenkamp-400 

Sarah Bedel-high jump

Boys results

First Place

Gage Pohlman-110 hurdles

Cannon Clark-800

Hudson Kohlman-high jump

Isaac Trossman-pole vault

4x800 relay-Cannon Clark, Jake Chapman, Talan Rowlett, Isaac Trossman

4x400 relay-Cannon Clark, Talan Rowlett, Isaac Trossman, Gage Pohlman

Second place

Cannon Clark-1600

Gage Pohlman-400

Brock Mahon-discus, shot put

4x100 relay-Brock Mahon, Trenton Jordan, Blake Hornberger, Hudson Kohlman

Fourth place

Isaac Trossman-1600

Blake Hornberger-400

Hudson Kohlman-200

Fifth place

Brock Mahon-100

Gage Pohlman-long jump

Seventh place

Conner Barushak-110 hurdles

Talan Rowlett-800

