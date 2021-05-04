SHELBYVILLE -- The Batesville Middle School golf team headed to Shelbyville on Monday for a four way meet at Blue Bear Golf Club.
Batesville finished third with a team score of 204 behind Shelbyville who shot a 178 and Madison who shot a 192. St. Louis rounded out the scoring with a 225.
Jackson Day (46) and Isaac Weber (49) led BMS. Other Bulldog golfers were Addyson Weiler, Landon Raver and Henry Koehne.
The Bulldogs will play at 4 p.m. Thursday at North Branch against St. Mary's.
