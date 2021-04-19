The Batesville Middle School golf team traveled to North Branch on Saturday to participate in the St. Mary's Invitational. They played well and ended up in third place only two strokes behind the winning team.
Addyson Weiler tied for medalist honors after firing a 39. Jackson Day (44) and Landon Raver (46) finished in the top 10 out of an 11-team field. Rounding out scores for BMS were Henry Koehne with a 49 and Isaac Weber with a 51.
The Bulldogs will be back in action again Monday at North Branch and Tuesday at Hillcrest.
