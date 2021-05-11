NEW POINT – The Batesville Middle School golf team won a three-way match Monday at North Branch against St. Louis and South Dearborn. BMS posted its best score of the season with a 175.
Leading the Bulldogs was Addyson Weiler with a 40. Jackson Day shot a 44 followed by Henry Koehne's 45 and Isaac Weber's 46. Jon Moody rounded out the top five scores with a 49.
Other scorers for BMS were Landon Raver and Zoey Ahern both with a 50, Lincoln Garrett and Ian Hixson both with a 53, and Savannah Pohlman with a 67.
St Louis (222) clipped South Dearborn (231) for second place.
Scoring for the Cardinals were Ryan Duerstock 50, Augie Hillenbrand 55, David Koch 58, Max Richardson 59, Adam Weber 60, Henry Wanstrath 61, Caleb Mohr 62, Sullivan Hill 65, Rylan Hill 66, Owen Hermesch 68 and Carson Hartwell 69.
St Louis’ final match will be Tuesday night against St Mary’s.
Batesville will head to Brookville on Thursday to play at Brook Hill.
