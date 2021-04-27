GREENSBURG - The Batesville Middle School golf team continued its winning streak Monday night at North Branch. The Bulldogs shot a 176 on the Prairie to top North Decatur (221) and St. Louis (228).
Addyson Weiler shot a 39 to earn match medalist honors. Personal-best scores were shot by Henry Koehne (44) and Jon Moody (46).
Rounding out scores for BMS were Jackson Day with a 47, Isaac Weber with a 48 and Landon Raver with a 51.
Scores for North Decatur were Owen Eldridge 48, Brayden Yeager 56, Brady Mauer 56, Micah Smith 61 and Jacob Gearhart 69.
Batesville's next match will be Monday at Shelbyville.
-Information provided
