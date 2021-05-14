BROOKVILLE – The Batesville Middle School golf team traveled Thursday to Brook Hill Golf Course for its last match on the road.
Batesville came away with the win with a team score of 176 to Brookville Middle School's 190.
Leading BMS were Addyson Weiler with a 42 and Jackson Day with a 44. Landon Raver and Isaac Weber turned in a pair of 45s followed by Jon Moody with a 46 and Henry Koehne with a 49. Lincoln Garrett, Ian Hixson and Zoey Ahern all finished the round with a 53.
The Bulldogs have their last home match at 4 pm. Tuesday at Hillcrest Country Club.
