BATESVILLE - The Batesville Middle School boys and girls track teams were victorious Monday in a three-way meet with North Decatur and St. Louis. The boys won with a score of 99.5 to North Decatur's 27.5 and St. Louis' 17. The girls won with a score of 79 to North Decatur's 38 and St. Louis' 23.
"The kids really are showing improvement in their times, distances and throws, and the coaches couldn't be more pleased!" Meghan Fledderman said.
BMS boys results
First-place finishers: Brock Mahon (discus, shot put, 100-meter dash); Hudson Kohlman (high jump, 200); Isaac Trossman (pole vault, 1600); Gage Pohlman (long jump, 110 hurdles, 400); Cannon Clark (800); 4x800 relay team (Cannon Clark, Isaac Trossman, Talan Rowlett, Ayden Eckstein0; 4x200 relay team (Conner Barushak, Deev Ranka, Ethan Schneider, Blake Hornberger); 4x400 relay team (Gage Pohlman, Cannon Clark, Talan Rowlett, Isaac Trossman)
Second-place finishers: Conner Barushak (110 hurdles); Hudson Kohlman (100); Cannon Clark (1600): Deev Ranka (200); Brock Mahon (pole vault)
Third-place finishers: Blake Hornberger (high jump); Sam Shroder (shot put); Ayden Eckstein (long jump)
Fourth-place finishers: Conner Barushak (discus, shot put); Trenton Jordan (high jump); Ayden Eckstein (400); Talan Rowlett (800)
BMS girls results
First-place finishers: Veronica King (shot put, discus); Katie Lipps (100, 200); Kaylynn Bedel (800, 1600); 4x800 relay team (Paige Allgeier, Candi Shane, Charlotte Trossman, Kaylynn Bedel); 4x200 relay team (Jade Martin, Aurora Mertz, Sarah Bedel, Anya Richey0: 4x100 relay team (Katie Lipps, Nora Weideman, Anya Richey, Ryan Oesterling)
Second-place finishers: Kenzie Cox (long jump); Sarah Bedel (discus); Paige Allgeier (800, 1600); Aurora Mertz (200); 4x400 relay team (Corine Volk, Adalynn Fledderman, Hailey Pierson, Kaylynn Bedel)
Third-place finishers: Ella King (shot put); Paige Allgeier (high jump); Nora Weideman (100); Charlotte Trossman (1600); Adalynn Fledderman (400)
Fourth-place finishers: Ryan Oesterling (shot put, 100 hurdles); Ella King (discus); Sarah Bedel (high jump); Hailey Pierson (1600); Corrine Volk (400)
Up next
The Bulldogs have their last home meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.
