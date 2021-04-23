The BMS boys and girls track teams fell Thursday to a strong opponent, Sunman Dearborn Middle School. The boys lost by a score of 64-55, and the girls 87-31.
Although it is a loss for both teams, the runners, throwers and jumpers competed and worked to improve, coach Meghan Fledderman said.
Girls results
First place: Veronica King (shot put, discus)
Second place: Ella King (discus), Ryan Oesterling (shot), Katie Lipps (100), Kaylynn Bedal (800, 1600)
Third place: Ella King (shot put), Paige Allgeier (high jump), Ryan Oesterling (100 hurdles), Nora Wiedeman (100), Katelynn Fullenkamp (400), Katie Lipps (200)
Boys results
First place: Gage Pohlman (100 hurdles, 400), Cannon Clark (800, 1600), 4x800 relay team (Cannon Clark, Talan Rowlett, Isaac Trossman, Ayden Eckstein), 4x400 relay team (Clark, Rowlett, Pohlman, Trossman)
Second place: Brock Mahon (shot put, 100), Isaac Trossman (pole vault, 1600), Gage Pohlman (long jump), Hudson Kohlman (200, high jump)
Third place: Conner Burashak (discus), Ayden Eckstein (long jump), Hudson Kohlman (100), Talan Rowlett (800)
