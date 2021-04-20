Both the Batesville Middle School girls and boys track and field teams were victorious Monday over Milan and Greendale. The girls won with a score of 75 to Greendale's 45 and Milan's 17. The boy's scored a 67 to Greendale's 35 and Milan's 33.
The coaches couldn't be prouder of their athletes.
Girls results
First-place finishers
Paige Allgeier - 1600, 800, high jump
Katelynn Fullenkamp - 400
Veronica King - shot put, discus
400 relay - Katie Lipps, Anya Richey, Georgia Voegle, Ryan Oesterling
1600 relay - Katelynn Fullenkamp, Adalynn Fledderman, Corrine Volk, Paige Allgeier
Second-place finishers
Katie Lipps - 100
Nora Wiedeman - 200
Ryan Oesterling - Shot put
Ella King - discuss
800 relay - Sarah Bedel, Grace Coffee, Aurora Mertz, Georgia Voegle
Third-place finishers
Georgia Voegle - 100 hurdles
Charlotte Trossman - 1600
Adalynn Fledderman - 400
Katie Lipps - 200
Ella King - shot put
Sarah Bedel - discus, high jump
800 relay - Ryan Oesterling, Corrine Volk, Candie Shane, Jade Martin
800 relay - Eyzabeth Halverson, Grace Coffee, Kenzie Cox, Shanna Smith
Fourth-place finishers
Ryan Oesterling - 100 hurdles
Bailey Demeree - 1600
Kenzie Cox - long jump
Boys results
First-place finishers
Cannon Clark - 1600
Gage Pohlman - 400, long jump
Isaac Trossman - 800
Brock Mahon - Discus, shot put
1600 relay - Cannon Clark, Talan Rowlett, Isaac Trossman, Gage Pohlman
Second-place finishers
Gage Pohlman - 110 hurdles
Brock Mahon - 100
Hudson Kohlman - high jump
Isaac Trossman - 1600
Cannon Clark - 800
Ayden Eckstein - long jump
800 relay - Trenton Jordan, Ethan Schneider, Isaac Trossman, Conner Burashak
400 relay - Deev Ranka, Ethan Schneider, Hudson Kohlman, Brock Mahon
Third-place finishers
Conner Burashak - 110 hurdles
Talan Rowlett - 800
Hudson Kohlman - 200
