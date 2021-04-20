Both the Batesville Middle School girls and boys track and field teams were victorious Monday over Milan and Greendale. The girls won with a score of 75 to Greendale's 45 and Milan's 17. The boy's scored a 67 to Greendale's 35 and Milan's 33.

The coaches couldn't be prouder of their athletes.

Girls results

First-place finishers

Paige Allgeier - 1600, 800, high jump

Katelynn Fullenkamp - 400

Veronica King - shot put, discus

400 relay - Katie Lipps, Anya Richey, Georgia Voegle, Ryan Oesterling

1600 relay - Katelynn Fullenkamp, Adalynn Fledderman, Corrine Volk, Paige Allgeier

Second-place finishers

Katie Lipps - 100 

Nora Wiedeman - 200

Ryan Oesterling - Shot put

Ella King - discuss

800 relay - Sarah Bedel, Grace Coffee, Aurora Mertz, Georgia Voegle

Third-place finishers

Georgia Voegle - 100 hurdles

Charlotte Trossman - 1600 

Adalynn Fledderman - 400

Katie Lipps - 200

Ella King - shot put

Sarah Bedel - discus, high jump

800 relay - Ryan Oesterling, Corrine Volk, Candie Shane, Jade Martin

800 relay - Eyzabeth Halverson, Grace Coffee, Kenzie Cox, Shanna Smith

Fourth-place finishers

Ryan Oesterling - 100 hurdles

Bailey Demeree - 1600 

Kenzie Cox - long jump

Boys results

First-place finishers

Cannon Clark - 1600

Gage Pohlman - 400, long jump

Isaac Trossman - 800 

Brock Mahon - Discus, shot put

1600 relay - Cannon Clark, Talan Rowlett, Isaac Trossman, Gage Pohlman

Second-place finishers

Gage Pohlman - 110 hurdles

Brock Mahon - 100 

Hudson Kohlman - high jump

Isaac Trossman - 1600

Cannon Clark - 800

Ayden Eckstein - long jump

800 relay - Trenton Jordan, Ethan Schneider, Isaac Trossman, Conner Burashak

400 relay - Deev Ranka, Ethan Schneider, Hudson Kohlman, Brock Mahon

Third-place finishers

Conner Burashak - 110 hurdles

Talan Rowlett - 800

Hudson Kohlman - 200

