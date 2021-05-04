OSGOOD -- Both the girls and boys track and field teams from Batesville Middle School won Monday's Ripley County Meet at Jac-Cen-Del. Each team showed great improvements and worked hard to pull off great victories, coach Meghan Fledderman said.
The BMS boys won with a score of 77 to Jac-Cen-Del's 47, Milan's 34 and South Ripley's 26. The girl's team won with a score of 88 to South Ripley's 44, Milan's 33 and Jac-Cen-Del's 16.
Girls results
Veronica King broke the discus record last night with a throw of 103 feet, 6 inches. She is leaving BMS with two broken records.
"Way to go Veronica!" Fledderman said.
First places: Kaylynn Bedel (800, 1600); Katelynn Fullenkamp (400); Katie Lipps (200); Veronica King (shot put, discus); 4x100 relay (Ryan Oesterling, Nora Wiedeman, Anya Richey, Katie Lipps); 4x400 relay
(Katelynn Fullenkamp, Adalynn Fledderman, Paige Allgeier, Kaylynn Bedel)
Second places: Katie Lipps (100); Paige Allgeier (800, 1600); Anya Richey (200); Ella King (discus and shot put)
Third places: Ryan Oesterling (hurdles); Adalynn Fledderman (400); Paige Allgeier (high jump); Kenzie Cox (long jump)
Fourth places: Sarah Bedel (high jump)
Fifth places: Elyzabeth Halverson (hurdles); Nora Wiedeman (100)
Boys results
The BMS boys defended their County championship.
First places: Brock Mahon (discus, shot put); Hudson Kohlman (high jump); Cannon Clark (800, 1600); Gage Pohlman (110 hurdles, 400); 4x400 relay (Cannon Clark, Talan Rowlett, Blake Hornberger, Gage Pohlman);
4x100 relay (Hudson Kohlman Blake Hornberger, Trenton Jordan, Brock Mahon)
Second places: Brock Mahon (100); Blake Hornberger (400); Hudson Kohlman (200)
Third places: Conner Barushak (discus, 110 hurdles); Gage Pohlman (long jump); Talan Rowlett (1600)
Fourth places: Talan Rowlett (800)
Up next
The teams will compete Saturday at the Connersville Invitational.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.