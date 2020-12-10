RUSHVILLE - Hello bowling fans! It’s Jim Ephlin, from Rushville Bowl, where all the action is.
The 2020-21 Rushville Bowl boys high school bowling team was making the action last Saturday at Rose Bowl in New Castle. After posting a nice 930ish opening game (186 per man), the team got all cylinders firing and exploded with an 1,117 game.
This has been confirmed as the highest game rolled this year in the entire state for high school bowling. Austin Howard (227), Mike Agnello (234), Max Disney (196), Anderson Frazier (223) and Anson Pierce (237) combined to achieve this score. Austin, Max and Anderson are seniors while Mike and Anson are sophomores.
The team is currently 4-3 in the Mid Indiana Bowling Conference. Their only home match will be at 3 p.m. this Saturday at Rushville Bowl. Joining the team will be the other two members Alex Wainwright and Jacob Hampton. Alex along with Austin, Max and Andy will be honored on this Senior Day. The team is coached by Lou Howard, Todd Howard and Pat Spellman.
Another unique tournament has popped up on the scene at Rushville Bowl. The Scratch Clash of Champions is offered to league bowlers while they bowl their normal league games. We will have 5 Phases with each one lasting three weeks. So once entered, a contestant will use his next nine games of league play, but only use the best three he or she rolls.
There will be 5 Phase winners and will be joined by the three bowlers with highest scores that did not win a Phase. Those eight bowlers will come together and bowl three more games with that score being added to their qualifying score. The top five will go into a stepladder final with the winner projected to walk away with $750.
The tournament is being run by Doug Tompkins who came up with the format. The pluses are there are no lineage fees, you bowl during your regularly scheduled league play and you get nine chances at bowling three good games. I've heard more than a few times from out of town bowlers, “I wish our house did something like that!” So think about competing in the tournament.
In a quick update of the last Dougie T No Tap tournament, it was Anderson Frazier defeating Kirk Foreman in the finals. There were 38 bowlers in the field. Our next No Tap will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
See you next week.
