Hello bowling fans! This is Jim Ephlin, at the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is. The reopening at Rushville after 85 straight days of being closed is fairly complete. We have been open since June 14 and have seen good weekend traffic and slow week days.
Don‘t forget we have specials on Tuesday and Thursdays along with every Friday when games sell for $1 each.
We have set the date for our youth scratch tournament that was previously cancelled back in June. The newest version of the Rushville Bowl Youth Scratch Royale will be held at 1 p.m. July 25. Entry fee is set at $25 and you can call Rushville Bowl to enter 765-932-5389 or 765-561-7573. Rushville Bowl has put $500 extra into the prize fund and plan to run 3 or 4 more tournaments.
We are on last call to join the Summer Thursday Night No Tap League. We started the league July 2, but a team could catch up and join us on the second league session. We currently have 8 teams ready to go. This is short session league as it will only run 6 weeks. You get credit for a strike even if you only knock down 7, 8 or 9 pins based on your average.
Professional bowling royalty will take to the lanes for a new 6 episode PBA King of the Lanes series live from Bowlero Lanes in prime time on FS1 this July 20-22.
On each telecast, top players from the Go Bowling PBA Tour, PBA 50 Tour and PWBA Tour will vie for the chance at capturing the crown as King of the Lanes and hold on to it as long as possible.
That’s the news this week, be safe!!!!
