Hello bowling fans! This is Jim Ephlin, from the Rushville Bowl, where finally there is some action. We opened Friday to a good crowd. The summer hours will be extended compared to past summers.
There is still unfinished business from the 2019-20 bowling season. When we last talked, the Tuesday Ladies League was going to finish their season. They got the first of two in and then the bowling center had to go back ‘til this June 14 date. So they did not bowl the final week and named the 3 division winners as tri-champions. The rest of the teams standings were determined by total points won for the year.
More unfinished business remains with individual award winners. We have both the Male and Female Players of the Year to announce. Male and Female Senior Players of the Year for both men and women will be named. The association will name someone the “Crack” Owens Award winner for 2019-20.
There are 3 very prestigious tournaments that did not get on the lanes. Currently, they are planned for early fall. The top 16 best women and men bowlers will compete in the King and Queen of the Hill tournaments. Everyone else in the association is eligible to participate in the Shootout. The Shootout prize fund is made up of entry fees, contributions from the association, money from 50/50 drawings, money raised from Doug Tompkins No Tap tournaments and sponsorships. All totaled would make this a $1,000 tournament.
At least the professional bowlers have been on television live Saturday nights. Next up in July and featuring more players to be named will be a four-night live PBA King of the Lanes series on FS1, with dates to be announced. The format will begin by deciding the “KING” of the lanes, who will then defend the crown against a different challenger in a one game match. The winner will be the King and return the next night to face new challengers, with that process continuing each night.
Thank you to those who came out the re-opening weekend and remember to check RushvilleBowl.com for newest information about happenings at the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.