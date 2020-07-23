Hello bowling fans! This is Jim Ephlin, at the Rushville Bowl, where all the action is.
Last year’s 2019-20 bowling season will go down as one of the strangest ever. This brings up the question, how will this year go? Since no one knows the answer, we are forced to plan like it will be normal.
That being said, I would like to announce the dates of upcoming league organizational meetings. Our three prime time “Open” league meetings will start on Thursday, Aug. 13, with the Industrial league meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Monday Classic will hold the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Two nights later on Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Pacesetter league will form also at 6:30 p.m.
All these leagues have 5 person teams (men or women) and offer a fun night out with friends. There is room for individuals and teams in all these leagues.
I will have information about our Ladies league and the Monday Men Trio next week.
The USBC officially called off all its scheduled tournaments for the remainder of 2020. Locally that means about 15 bowlers will not be going to Reno, Nevada, for this year’s tournament. The last time the tournament was cancelled was 1945 for WW II. The tournament has run 116 years. For me it means 3 more tournaments until I reach 50 consecutive years participation.
If you haven’t got out to the lanes since March, we invite you out for a game. You can check your equipment to make sure it’s ready for the upcoming season. Don’t forget to inspect your shoes to make sure stitching is good and slide sole looks ok. During the week specials include Tuesday, where it is buy one get one free, and Friday, where games sell for $1 each.
Have a good week and be safe!
