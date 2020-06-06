RUSHVILLE – Hello bowlers! This is Jim Ephlin, from the Rushville Bowl, where all the action will return on Sunday, June 14. That is the day that Gov. Holcomb declared bowling centers can open.
The leagues have all finished and, except for Tuesday Ladies Recreation, have received their prize fund money. The Monday Classic called it quits with 6 weeks to bowl and named Tartan Properties as this year’s champions. While Tartan did have a 14-point lead, there were only 5 points separating 2nd through 5th place.
The Monday Trio got 24 of their 26 weeks in before pulling the plug. Sickbert Family Eye Care was awarded first place. It would have been a great race as they bowl for 17 points per week. The second place team was only 5 back while the 3rd place team was only 7.5 back.
Wednesday Pacesetter was a two-team race with P.U.Y.B. coming in first place. Dave O’Mara Construction was only 2.5 points behind when we quit. If you see James Isaac you can find out what those initials stand for.
Finally, Twisted Sister was named champions in the Industrial League. Car Clinic had a great year finishing second place only 3 points back. This is the league Blair Webster averaged 225.7 to be the high average bowler in Rushville this year.
As mentioned above, we will open Sunday, June 14. This will be under CDC guidelines of 50% occupancy and social distancing, plus we will be wearing masks and have them available if the customer wants one. We ask that for those first 5 days, you make a reservation on our website www.RushvilleBowl.com.
Both Friday evening and all day Saturday we will offer open bowling at $1 per game. Friday we will start at 4 p.m. and Saturday we begin at 2 p.m. We look forward to greeting back regular customers and meeting new ones.
