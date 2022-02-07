MADISON - On the road at Madison, the Bulldogs picked up a 67-39 victory and marked a milestone for head coach Aaron Garrett.
The win gives Coach Garrett No. 200 in his career.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 32-11 at the half with a 19-4 run in the second quarter.
Madison cut the deficit by two in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away with a 15-6 fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs were 51-percent shooting from the field for the game, including 7-of-18 from 3-point range.
Cody Mohr led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points, while Cole Pride and Cole Werner had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Thomas Raver added seven rebounds, three steals and four assists.
RUSHVILLE
The Lions played host to Shenandoah on Saturday. In a low scoring affair, Shenandoah outscored the Lions 4-1 in overtime to escape with a 32-29 victory.
The Lions drop to 5-11 on the season. The Raiders improve to 9-6.
Shenandoah's Jack Stevens opened the scoring in the game with a pair from the charity stripe. Rushville got on the board with a Quentin Cain 3-pointer, but Shenandoah's Jasper Campbell answered with a 3-pointer of his own. A bucket in the lane by Jack Laker for Rushville tied the game at 5-5.
Rushville took the 8-7 lead on a Kameron Morton traditional three point play. Campbell scored the final four for the Raiders as Shenandoah led 11-8 after one quarter.
Rushville had just four points in the second quarter - two from Morton and two from Laker. Haygen Tomlinson's 3-pointer capped the first half with the Riaders leading 18-12.
Cain opened the second half like he did the first half, with a 3-pointer to get the Lions within three points. Rushville closed the gap to 20-18 on a Dylan Thompson free throw. The Raiders pushed the lead back to five before Cain scored for Rushville to make the third quarter score 24-21 in favor of the Raiders.
A Campbell 3-pointer opened a six-point Shenandoah advantage. Rushville came back with a Morton triple and bucket by Thompson to cut the deficit to 27-26. Lucas Mills hit a free throw for Shenandoah to extend the lead, but a bucket by Cain tied the game and sent the game to overtime.
In the extra session, Stevens scored to put the Raiders on top. Laker hit a free throws to cut the deficit in half, but that was all for the Lions in the extra session.
Cain and Morton led the Lions with 10 points each. Laker finished with five and Thompson had four.
GREENSBURG vs. JCD
An 18-13 third quarter by the Pirates was the difference in Saturday's game with Jac-Cen-Del. Greensburg led by two points 18-16 after one quarter and 31-29 at the half.
The Pirates outscored the Eagles by five in the third quarter and held on for the 69-65 victory.
Greensburg improves to 15-4 on the season. The Eagles drop to 10-5.
Colin Comer led all scorers with 26 points. Three other Pirates scored in double figures with Brenden Stanley adding 17 followed by Dakota Walters 12 and Ki Dyer 11. Addison Barnes-Pettit had three points.
Stanley pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Comer finished with seven boards.
Dyer dished out seven assists to lead the Pirates. Barnes-Pettit added a team-high two steals.
For the Eagles, Caleb Simon had 22 points followed by Wyatt Day 21, Devin Grieshop 10, Nathan Hoffman four, Matt Dickman four, Ryan Wilson two and Justin Swinney two.
Simon led the Eagles on the glass with eight rebounds. Dickman followed with six rebounds.
Day and Swinney both handed out three assists and Day had a team-high three steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.