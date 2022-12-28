RICHMOND - The annual Bob Wettig Memorial Tournament had three area teams busy Tuesday and Wednesday. Pool play was completed Tuesday and teams went to bracket play Wednesday.
Tuesday
Greensburg went 1-1 on the first day of action.
The Pirates opened the tournament with a 63-49 loss to Seton Catholic before rebounding to knock off Monroe Central 64-34.
North Decatur dropped both games Tuesday. The Chargers fell to Eastern Hancock 60-36 in their tournament opener.
Lance Nobbe led North with 12 points. Blake Spears finished with 10 points. Muckerheide added seven points followed by Carson Parmer three, Chase Youngman two and Conner Linkmeyer two.
The Chargers fell 64-51 to Bloomington South in their second game of the tournament.
Muckerheide scored 13 points to lead North. Nobbe added 12 points followed by Carson Parmer eight, Linkmeyer seven, Reid Messer six, Spears three and Mason Morris two.
Rushville opened the tournament against host Richmond and lost 71-21.
Dylan Thompson led Rushville with eight points. Kameron Morton added seven points. Chase Woolf had three points followed by Kane Thompson two and Jackson Owen one.
The Lions fell to Heritage 48-41.
Rushville got a game-high 13 points from Morton followed by 11 from Dylan Thompson, nine from Quentin Cain, seven from XxZavien Jenkins and two from Jarman.
Wednesday
The top team in each pool advanced to the Gold Bracket to battle out for first through fourth place. Seton Catholic, Richmond, Lawrenceburg and Bloomington South advanced to the Gold Bracket.
Advancing to the Silver Bracket was Greensburg, Heritage, Indianapolis Tindley and Eastern Hancock.
The Bronze Bracket consisted of Monroe Central, Rushville, Homeschool and North Decatur.
In early action Wednesday, Richmond defeated Seton Catholic 70-28 to advance to the tournament championship game.
Rushville defeated Monroe Central 43-42. XxZavien Jenkins led Rushville with 14 points. Dylan Thompson and Kameron Morton both had 11 points. Quentin Cain added four points and Nick Jarman had three points.
North Decatur defeated Indy Homeschool 60-46 to advance to face Rushville in later action Wednesday.
Leading the Chargers was Nobbe with 18 points followed by Muckerheide 14, Youngman 13, Spears 10, Carson Parmer three and Linkmeyer two.
Greensburg held off Heritage 36-33.
Watch Saturday's edition of the Daily News for more information from the tournament.
South Decatur
The Cougars traveled to Edinburgh for tournament action Tuesday and Wednesday.
South Decatur opened the tournament with a 67-33 victory over Victory College Prep.
In the second game, South fell to Indianapolis Lutheran 60-34. South was limited to a total of seven points in the middle two quarters.
Jacob Scruggs led the Cougars with 14 points. Dorian Hacker added six points. Drake Scaggs finished with four points. Jaylynn McMurray, Colby Rathburn and Dale Peters all had three points. Lucas Ballard added a free throw for one point.
