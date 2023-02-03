WALDRON – North Decatur put together a 20-9 run in the third quarter to rally from a 10-point half-time deficit en route to knocking off host Waldron 67-58. The Chargers outscored the Mohawks 46-27 in the second half.
With the win, the Chargers improve to 14-4 on the season and 5-0 in the MHC. The win also ensures the Chargers of at least a tie for the conference championship. North has one conference game left, at Southwestern (Shelby) on Feb. The Spartans are 2-15 overall and 0-5 in the conference. Waldron is 8-9 overall and 3-2 in the MHC.
Waldron led 19-11 after one quarter and extended the lead to 31-21 at the half before North’s big second half rally.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Lance Nobbe with 24 points to go with two assists and six rebounds. Kaden Muckerheide tallied 14 points, four assists and five rebounds. Blake Spears finished with 13 points, a team-high seven assists and two rebounds.
Conner Linkmeyer added eight points, two assists and one rebound. Reid Messer had six points, two assists and two rebounds and Carson Parmer scored two points.
North won the junior varsity game 37-34 on a Jack Koehne 3-pointer as time expired.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Brady Mauer with 20 points. Owen Eldridge added six points followed by Mason Morris four, Koehne three, Cooper Parmer two and Logan O’Dell two.
The JV Chargers are 11-3 on the season and 5-0 in the MHC.
North travels to Milan Tuesday.
Rushville at Greensburg
GREENSBURG – The host Pirates extended their win streak to seven games with a 77-34 victory over Rushville Thursday.
Greensburg improves to 13-4 and 5-1 in the EIAC. Rushville drops to 4-14 and 0-5 in the EIAC.
Greensburg jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter. Ki Dyer got the Pirates going with the first four points of the game. Addison Barnes-Pettit added a bucket to give Greensburg an early 6-0 lead. Nick Jarman got the Lions on the board.
The Pirates scored the next nine points. A Jeter Edwards free throw pushed the lead to 15-2 near the two minute mark. A bucket by Dylan Thompson for Rushville stopped the run, but Greensburg scored the final five points of the quarter on a 3-pointer by Edwards and bucket by Dyer.
Rushville’s Danny Corn opened the second quarter with a bucket. Two Thompson free throws cut the deficit to 12 points, but the Pirates sailed off on another big run. A Barnes-Pettit bucket started a 12-0 run that was capped by a Bradley Lutz free throw.
Thompson’s bucket ended the run. Jack McKinsey scored four straight late in the quarter for Greensburg and Dyer’s 3-pointer ended the first half with Greensburg in control, up 41-14.
Jarman opened the scoring in the third quarter for Rushville and McKinsey answered for the Pirates. Greensburg outscored the Lions 17-12 in the quarter with Grainger Maxwell’s bucket giving the Pirates a 58-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth, Edwards scored five straight for the Pirates and after a bucket by Jarman, Edwards scored six of the next eight points as the Pirates eased to the win.
Greensburg was led by Dyer and Edwards with 21 points each. Barnes-Pettit scored 11 points and McKinsey had 10 points. Lutz finished with six points. Grainger Maxwell scored four points. Bryce Stringer and Abe Tebbe both scored two points.
For the Lions, Thompson led the way with 12 points. Jenkins added nine. Jarman scored seven followed by Corn four and Morton two.
Greensburg travels to Jac-Cen-Del Saturday. Rushville heads to Lawrenceburg Tuesday.
