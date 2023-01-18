Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.