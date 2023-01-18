North Decatur jumped out to a big first quarter lead (19-5) and never looked back, knocking off visiting Jac-Cen-Del 66-32 Tuesday.
Lance Nobbe and Kaden Muckerheide led the way for the Chargers in the first quarter. Nobbe connected on four buckets from the field and Muckerheide had seven points. Colin Linkmeyer and Blake Spears both added a bucket.
JCD got a 3-pointe from Devin Grieshop and bucket from Johnny Newhart and trailed by 14 points heading to the second quarter.
North continued to control the game on both ends of the floor in the second quarter. The Chargers outscored the Eagles 18-8 in the frame, 15 points coming on five 3-pointers from Chase Youngman. Muckerheide also connected from beyond the arc.
Corbin White, Clark Dwenger, Matt Dickman and London Kohlman each had a bucket for JCD. At the break, North led 37-13.
Dickman, Dwenger and Gavin Groth all connected on triples for JCD in the third quarter, but it was not enough as the Chargers poured in another 18 points. Muckerheide had eight and Nobbe added seven for the Chargers. Spears connected on a 3-pointer as the Chargers led 55-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
Youngman led North in the fourth quarter with another bomb and two buckets for seven points as the Chargers cruised to the big victory.
North was led by Youngman with 22 points followed by Muckerheide 20, Nobbe 15, Spears five, Linkmeyer two and Mauer two.
Grieshop led JCD with nine points followed by Dickman seven, Dwenger five, White four, Groth three, Kohlman two and Newhart two.
The varsity game was pushed back while the junior varsity teams battled into overtime. After one quarter, JCD led 19-13. The Eagles led 32-28 at the half. North rallied to lead 43-42 after three quarters. The game went to overtime where JCD outscored the Chargers 7-3 to earn the 68-64 victory.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Brady Mauer, who finished with 30 points. Other stats for the Chargers included Jack Koehne with 15 points on five made 3-points, Cooper Parmer with 11 points, Brayden Hancock with three points, Mason Morris with two points, Owen Eldridge with two points and Logan O’Dell with one point.
Rushville
LIBERTY – A close game at Union County with Rushville came down to the final second, a buzzer-beating bucket to lift the Patriots to a 41-39 win over the Lions.
The Patriots and Lions played to a 9-9 tie after the first quarter. Rushville pulled away to a 24-17 lead at the half.
Union County trailed 32-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but rallied to double-up the Lions 14-7 in the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
The Patriots move to 3-11 on the season with the win. The Lions fall to 3-11 and host Northeastern (10-3) Friday.
Kameron Morton scored 13 points to lead the Lions. Dylan Thompson finished with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Jarman scored six points followed by Danny Corn four, Kane Thompson three and Chase Woolf two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.