North Decatur used a 20-point fourth quarter to pull away to the 61-50 victory over visiting Hauser.
The Chargers move to 5-5 on the season and 1-1 in the Mid-Hoosier Conference. Hauser drops to 6-6 and 1-2 in the MHC.
North trailed 13-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Chargers outscored the Jets 15-12 in the second quarter to grab a 27-25 halftime lead.
In the third, North extended the lead to 41-36 before pulling away for the 11-point win.
Kaden Muckerheide had the hot hand from long range, connecting on four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 20 points.
Lance Nobbe finished with 16 points. Blake Spears was also in double figures with 13 points. Carson Parmer and Xavier Adams both had five points. Reid Messer finished with two points.
In the junior varsity game, North defeated the Jets 46-40.
Cooper Parmer led the Chargers with 13 points. Brayden Hancock was also in double figures with 11 points.
Jack Koehne finished with eight points. Mason Morris had five points. Cole Davis had four points. Aiden O'Dell added three points and Brad Krieger had two points.
North hosts South Decatur on Friday.
Other scores
East Central 57, Rushville 36
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Batesville 46
Oldenburg 54, Shawe Memorial 29
