GREENSBURG – Host North Decatur jumped out to a big 20-3 lead after the first eight minutes and cruised to a 60-21 victory over Morristown on Tuesday.
This is the third straight win for the Chargers. North is 9-10 on the season and 3-1 in the Mid-Hoosier Conference. Morristown drops to 2-15 overall and 0-6 in the MHC.
North extended the lead to 34-12 at the half and 46-19 after three quarters.
Carson Parmer and Lance Nobbe led the way for the Chargers with 14 points each. Kaden Muckerheide was also in double digits with 11 points.
Blake Spears scored eight points. Reid Messer had seven points. Caiden Gahimer added four points and Cooper Parmer had two points.
The Chargers host Southwestern (Shelby) on Friday.
Over this past weekend, the Chargers knocked off Union County 48-27 on Friday and Knightstown 45-36.
In the win over Union County, the Chargers doubled up the Patriots 34-17 in the second half en route to the victory.
For the Chargers, Muckerheide scored 12 points to lead the way. Spearks, Conner Linkmeyer and Carson Parmer all had nine points. Nobbe finished with six points followed by Xavier Adams two and Messer one.
In the junior varsity game, Brady Mauer had three 3-pointers en route to 13 points. Cooper Parmer finished with 10 points. Jack Koehne hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Owen Eldridge added six points. Marshal Snell had four points. Brayden Hancock, Caiden Gahimer and Ty Litmer all had two points.
At Knightstown, the Chargers used a 14-6 fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Muckerheide led North with 14 points. Nobbe finished with 12 points. Messer and Carson Parmer both had five points. Spears and Linkmeyer both had three points. Adams added two points.
In the junior varsity game, North was defeated by one point 39-38.
Cooper Parmer led North with 11 points followed by Mauer eight, Koehne eight, Aiden O’Dell four, Cole Davis four and Hancock three.
GREENSBURG
The Pirates improved to 18-4 on the season with a 67-35 victory over Madison and a 49-47 victory over Seymour.
Three Pirates scored in double figures in the win over Madison, led by the 21 points of Colin Comer.
Ki Dyer was next for the Pirates with 13 points. Addison Barnes-Pettit finished with 11 points.
Jeter Edwards had seven points followed by Dakota Walters six, Brenden Stanley four, Jack McKinsey three and Justin Adkins two.
Stanley pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Comer added three rebounds.
Dyer had a team-high four assists. Edwards and Stanley both had three assists.
On Tuesday, the Pirates edged the Owls 15-13 in the fourth quarter to post the 49-47 victory.
Comer and Dyer led the way for the Pirates with 17 points each.
Walters added eight points followed by Barnes-Pettit three, Edwards two and Stanley two.
Stanley had a team-high seven boards and Comer added a team-high five assists.
SOUTH DECATUR
The Cougars improved to 10-9 on the season with a 75-65 victory over Waldron.
South had a big first quarter to lead 22-13. The Mohawks fought back to cut the deficit to 31-27 at the half. South outscored Waldron by six in the second half for the win.
Hunter Johnson led South with 26 points. Jacob Scruggs added 23 points. Dale Peters was also in double figures with 11 points. Evan Wullenweber finished with nine points followed by Avery Seegers three, Drew Diekhoff two and Luke Burton one.
Johnson completed the double-double with 12 rebounds. Peters pulled down six rebounds. Johnson and Burton both had two assists.
Waldron had three score in double figures led by Bryce Yarling with 23 points. Lucas Mitchell and Bryant Becker both had 17 points. Mitchell and Becker both had eight rebounds.
RUSHVILLE
BATESVILLE – The Lions battled Batesville to the final seconds before the host Bulldogs knocked off Rushville 41-40. Batesville led 14-13 at the half and extended the lead to 31-26 at the half.
Jack Grunkemeyer led Batesville with nine points. Cody Mohr and Thomas Raver both had eight points. Raver added a team-high 13 rebounds. Cole Werner dished out a team-high six assists.
Rushville was led by Cameron Jackman with 18 points. Jack Laker finished with nine points and Quentin Cain added seven.
Batesville won the junior varsity game 55-28.
Rushville was led by Keegan Bowles with 10 points. XxZavien Jenkins had seven points and Danny Corn finished with six points.
The varsity Lions fell 66-34 at Delta on Tuesday.
