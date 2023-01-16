South Decatur played host to county-rival North Decatur Friday in MHC action.
Just two points separated the teams after the first quarter and just four points at the half. The Chargers out-scored the Cougars 28-19 in the second half en route to the 52-39 victory.
North held a 10-8 lead after one quarter. Kaden Muckerheide and Lance Nobbe both had four points for North. Conner Linkmeyer had the other bucket for North.
Jacob Scruggs scored five points in the opening quarter for South. Avery Seegers drained a 3-pointer to round out the scoring in the first eight minutes for the Cougars.
North extended the lead to 24-20 at the half. Reid Messer scored five points for the Chargers in the second. Nobbe, Linkmeyeer and Chase Youngman all hit a 3-pointer to help North's cause.
Scruggs scored nine of South's 12 second quarter points. Drake Scaggs hit from long range for the other three points as the Cougars trailed by four at the break.
The Chargers poured in 17 points in the third quarter. Nobbe and Muckerheide both had three buckets for six points. Carson Parmer hit a bomb and Blake Spears added a bucket for the Chargers.
Dorian Hacker and Colby Rathburn both scored five points in the third quarter as the Cougars tried to stay within reach of the Chargers. Scaggs added a bucket, but the Cougars trailed 41-32 after three quarters.
North outscored the Cougars 11-7 in the final eight minutes to secure the win. Spears was 4-of-4 from the charity stripe in the quarter.
North was led in scoring by Nobbe with 16 points. Muckerheide was also in double figures with 12 points. Messer added seven points followed by Spears six, Linkmeyer five, Parmer three and Youngman three.
For the Cougars, Scruggs led the way with 14 points to go with three rebounds, a team-high four assists and two steals. Hacker finished with nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Rathburn added eight points, five rebounds and one steal. Seegers added three points and one rebound. Drake Scaggs had two points, six rebounds and three assists.
South defeated Southwestern (Shelby) Saturday to move to 8-5 overall and 3-1 in the MHC.
Scruggs led South with 28 points and three rebounds. Dale Peters added 13 points and three rebounds. Hacker added nine points and seven rebounds. Rathburn had six points and four assists. Cameron Henderson scored five points.
North lost to Lawrenceburg Saturday to move to 9-4 overall and 3-0 in the MHC.
Muckerheide led North with 23 points. Nobbe finished with 12 points. Spears scored seven and Youngman had five.
Greensburg
AURORA - A school record-tying 10 3-pointers from South Dearborn's Brodie Teke was not enough against visiting Greensburg Saturday. Teke finished with 30 points, but the Pirates finished with the win, 66-60.
Teke hit five of his 10 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Knights jumped out to a 17-8 lead. Greensburg's Jeter Edwards dialed long distance for a pair of bombs to close the first quarter with Greensburg trailing 17-14.
That three point lead remained through the second quarter as the Knights took a 32-29 lead to the half.
Greensburg's Ki Dyer opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer. Later in the quarter, buckets by Abe Tebbe and Dyer lead to a traditional three point play by Jack McKinsey to tie the game at 39-39.
South Dearborn pulled out to a 7-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Edwards got hot and scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Pirates to the 66-60 victory.
Edwards finished with 26 points for the Pirates. McKinsey and Dyer were also in double figures with 14 points and 13 points respectively. Tebbe scored seven points followed by Addison Barnes-Pettit two, Justin Adkins two and Grainger Maxwell two.
Greensburg moves to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the EIAC. The Knights are 10-5 overall and 0-3 in the EIAC.
Rushville
The Lions went 1-1 over the weekend with a 59-34 victory at Morristown and a 63-29 loss at New Castle.
At Morristown, Kameron Morton led the Lions in scoring with 16 points. Nick Jarman was also in double figures with 12 points. XxZavien Jenkins and Dylan Thompson both had seven points. Chase Woolf and Kane Thompson both scored six points. Danny Corn added three points and Braydon Wilson had two points.
Dylan Thompson pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Jarman finished with seven rebounds. Morton added a team-high three assists.
At New Castle, Morton and Jarman both scored seven points. Corn and Kane Thompson both scored six points. Woolf added two points and Dylan Thompson had one point. Jarman led the Lions with eight boards.
