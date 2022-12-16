CAMBRIDGE CITY - In the first road challenge of the season for the Chargers, North Decatur scored 46 points in the first half en route to knocking off Cambridge City Lincoln 75-38.
North led 20-9 after the first quarter. Lance Nobbe scored eight points in the quarter and Kaden Muckerheide added five points. Conner Linkmeyer and Blake Spears both hit 3-pointers in the quarter.
In the second quarter, Spears connected from long range on four 3-pointers for 12 points as the Chargers outscored Lincoln 26-6 to lead 46-15 at the half.
North outscored Lincoln 16-10 in the third quarter. Nobbe, Reid Messer, Spears and Muckerheide all scored four points in the Chargers' balanced attack.
In the fourth, the teams played even at 13-13 with North posted the big 75-38 win.
Spears and Nobbe both had 19 points to lead North. Muckerheide added 16 points. Messer finished with seven points followed by Linkmeyer five, Brayden Hancock four, Carson Parmer two, Chase Youngman two and Mason Morris one.
Spears completed a double-double with 10 rebounds and three assists. Nobbe added two assists and three boards. Messer added four assists and four rebounds. Linkmeyer pulled down five rebounds. Carson Parmer had two assists and four rebounds. Muckerheide dished out four assists.
North won the junior varsity game 57-29. Leading the Chargers in scoring was Youngman with 11 points. Other scorers for the Chargers included Owen Eldridge with 10 points, Logan O'Dell with seven points, Brayden Hancock with six points, Cooper Parmer with six points, Marshall Snell with six points, Alexander Jones with four points, Jack Koehne with three points, and Mason Morris with two points.
Batesville
MILAN - Batesville traveled to county rival Milan and knocked off the Indians 63-54.
Milan led an 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 33-26 at the half. The Bulldogs outscored the Indians 21-6 in the third quarter to take control and go on to the victory.
Cole Pride led the Bulldogs in scoring with 22 points. Cade Kaiser was next for the Bulldogs with 20 points. Jack Grunkemeyer was also in double figures with 12 points. Gus Prickel scored six points and Carson Laker had three points.
Grunkemeyer grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Prickel and Pride both had seven rebounds. Prickel added a team-high six assists and Pride had a team-high four steals.
