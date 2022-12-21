Editor’s Note: North Decatur’s home game with Jac-Cen-Del scheduled for Thursday has a time change. The junior varsity game will tip at 4 p.m. with the varsity following at approximately 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS – Looking for a second straight victory, Greensburg traveled to Columbus East Tuesday. The Pirates jumped out to an 11-0 lead on the Olympians and never looked back, posted a 79-47 victory.
Greensburg moves to 3-2 heading to Friday’s rescheduled game with North Decatur. The Olympians drop to 1-7.
Greensburg led 19-4 aft the first quarter. The Pirates put the game out of reach in the second with a 14-3 spurt to extend their lead to 28 points. A late Columbus East 3-pointer cut the half-time deficit to 42-18.
After the Olympians cut the deficit to 15 points, Greensburg again went on a run, closing out the quarter with 12 of the final 15 points scored. After three quarters, the Pirates were in command, up 57-33.
A big fourth quarter closed the books on the win.
Ki Dyer led the Pirates with 25 points. Jack McKinsey was next for the Pirates with 23 points. Addison Barnes-Pettit was also in double figures with 10 points. Justin Adkins had eight points followed by Bradley Lutz four, Bryce Stringer two and Grainger Maxwell two.
The Olympians had three players score in double figures: Zane Moravec 13, Jackson Fischvogt 12 and Ben Sylva 10.
Batesville
BATESVILLE – The chilly conditions on the way to the area got a early start at Batesville Tuesday by the Union County Patriots. The Bulldogs held Union County to just 10 points through three quarters en route to a 60-29 victory.
Batesville improves to 5-2 and Union County drops to 2-6.
The Bulldogs led 14-3 after the first quarter. Cade Kaiser connected on four buckets from the field for eight points. Cole Pride, Sam Johnson and Jack Grunkemeyer all had one bucket for Batesville. Union County’s only bucket was a 3-pointer by Ty Elleman.
Batesville outscored the Patriots 22-5 in the second quarter to lead 36-8 at the half. Pride poured in 11 points in the second quarter. Kaiser added four points.
Out of the half, Batesville kept the pedal down, outscoring the Patriots 14-2. Pride, Johnson and Grunkemeyer all connected from long range for the Bulldogs. Batesville led 50-10 heading to the fourth quarter.
Union County’s offense woke up in the fourth, scoring 19 points in the final eight minutes. Batesville scored 10 with buckets from Johnson, Brayden Maple, Conner Drake and Ayden Eckstein.
Three Bulldogs scored in double figures: Pride 18, Kaiser 14 and Johnson 10. Grunkemeyer scored seven points followed by Gus Prickel three, Eckstein three, Drake three and Maple two.
Grunkemeyer had a team-high six rebounds and team-high five steals. Pride pulled down four boards. Johnson, Drake, Chris Lewis and Prickel all dished out three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.