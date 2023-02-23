In a game of runs by both teams, North Decatur had the most important one, a 7-0 run to close out a 43-40 victory over Rushville on the Chargers' Senior Night.
North ends the regular season at 19-5. The Lions end regular season 5-19. Rushville faces Franklin County at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Greensburg Sectional. The Chargers play the first game at 6 p.m. Friday against host South Ripley.
North opened the game with a Blake Spears 3-pointer from near the top of the key. Kameron Morton answered on the other end for the Lions with a 3-pointer. Spears drained a second deep 3-pointer and Lance Nobbe scored on a jumper to give North an 8-3 lead.
A short jumper by Cain cut the deficit to three. North pushed the lead to 12-6 on two Nobbe free throws. Rushville's Chase Woolf scored on drive as the teams traded scored before a Conner Linkmeyer bucket had the Chargers on top 16-10 after one quarter.
An inside bucket by Nobbe and two drives by Kaden Muckerheide opened the second quarter and gave the Chargers a 22-10 lead.
After a Lion timeout, Dylan Thompson scored from the block, but North's Spears answered with another 3-pointer. The Lions then went on a 11-0 run with Woolf and Dylan Thompson hitting buckets and Kane Thompson draining a 3-pointer from the right wing. Dylan Thompson added a rebound put back and Morton hit a free throw as the Lions cut the deficit to 25-22 at the half.
Rushville opened the third quarter with a bucket by Dylan Thompson. On the other end, Spears hit another 3-pointer to give the Chargers a 4-point lead. A 15-foot jumper by Dylan Thompson cut the deficit to two, but Spears answered with another bomb.
Later in the quarter, two free throws by Nobbe and a 3-pointer from Muckerheide from the top of the key had the Chargers up 36-28. Rushville scored the final four points of the quarter, two each from Morton and Woolf, to cut the deficit to 36-32 heading to the fourth quarter.
A dunk by Dylan Thompson opened the final eight minutes. Quentin Cain's jumper knotted the game at 36-36. A pair of technical free throws by Kane Thompson gave Rushville a 38-36 lead with 5:15 to play.
A lay-up by Dylan Thompson gave Rushville a 40-36 lead, capping an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter. North got on the board in the quarter with a bucket by Nobbe. That bucket started a 7-0 run by the Chargers. A Spears' 3-pointer gave North the lead 41-40 and a steal and lay-up by Spears extended the lead to 43-40.
After a pair of timeouts, one by each team, a turnover gave the ball back to North and the Chargers sealed the win.
Spears led the Chargers with 20 points. Nobbe finished with 14 points. Muckerheide had seven and Linkmeyer had two.
Dylan Thompson led the Lions with 17 points. Morton added eight followed by Woolf six, Kane Thompson five and Cain four.
The junior varsity teams put a hold on the Senior Night celebrations between games by going to double overtime. In the end, it was the Chargers prevailing 61-51 in double OT.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Cooper Parmer with 15 points followed by Brady Mauer 14, Owen Eldridge 12, Jack Koehne nine, Brayden Hancock seven and Mason Morris four.
Rushville was led by Braydon Wilson with 19 points followed by Clayton Chase 13, Adrian Apodaca 10, Isaac Schelle five, Jackson Owen two and Zach Tressler two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.