VERSAILLES – South Ripley played host to the IHSAA boys basketball sectional. The semifinals were held Friday with South Decatur and North Decatur both competing.
Greensburg was in the semifinal at Connersville, facing the Franklin County Wildcats.
SOUTH DECATUR
Host South Ripley avenged an early season loss to South Decatur with a 61-44 victory in the sectional semifinal.
The Cougars end the season at 13-11.
South’s Jacob Scruggs opened the scoring in the game, but South Ripley scored the next 10 points, capped by a Cole Henry 3-pointer. Dale Peters connected from long range to cut the deficit to 10-5.
Later in the quarter, four straight from Scruggs cut the South Ripley lead to 14-11. A bucket by Nick Schwarte and 3-pointer by Zach Gentile put the Raiders in front 19-11. Scruggs added another 3-pointer for the Cougars before a Clinton Patrick bucket for South Ripley closed the quarter with the Raiders on top 21-14.
Two Hunter Johnson free throws and a Peters 3-pointer got the Cougars going in the second quarter. South outscored the Raiders 11-4 to open the frame. A Scruggs bucket knotted the game at 25-25. South Ripley pushed the lead back to five on a Henry 3-pointer and bucket by Blake Volz. Johnson hit a free throw to cut the deficit to four and Scruggs connected on a 3-pointer from near half-court at the buzzer to close the half with the deficit cut to 30-29.
South Ripley took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 13-6. The Raiders scored the first five points before South’s Peters hit a 3-pointer. Henry connected from long range to answer for the Raiders.
Gentile scored the final five points of the quarter to give the Raiders a 43-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
South Ripley’s Schwarte scored the first five points of the final quarter, giving the Raiders a 13-point advantage.
Near the mid-point of the fourth quarter, Evan Wullenweber scored five straight to cut the deficit to 49-43, but South Ripley scored the next four to push the lead back to double figures. The Cougars did not score over the final three minutes of the game as the Raiders pulled away for the 61-44 victory.
South was led by Scruggs with 16 points. Johnson finished with 11 points followed by Peters nine, Wullenweber seven and Luke Burton one. Johnson had a team-high nine rebounds and Scruggs finished with a team-high five assists.
NORTH DECATUR
In the second semifinal at South Ripley, North Decatur fell to Triton Central 62-57.
The Chargers end the season at 13-11.
The Chargers and Tigers played even in the first quarter, ending the first eight minutes tied 9-9.
Lance Nobbe scored four points for the Chargers in the opening quarter. Blake Spears connected on a 3-pointer and Kaden Muckerheide had a bucket.
Triton Central took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Chargers 20-9 to lead 29-18 at the half.
Caleb Miller led the Tigers with eight points in the second quarter. Jameson Palmer and Luke Faust both chipped in with five points. Nobbe had five to pace the Chargers in the quarter.
Both teams scored 16 points in the third quarter as the Tigers took an 11-point lead to the fourth quarter.
Spears connected on a pair of bombs and added two free throws to lead North. Palmer had six for the Tigers.
North rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Triton Central 23-17.
Muckerheide poured in 10 points in the final eight minutes. Spears followed with seven points and Nobbe had six.
North was led by Spears with 20 points. Nobbe added 17 followed by Muckerheide 14, Carson Parmer four and Reid Messer two.
GREENSBURG
Franklin County had Greensburg’s number this year. The Pirates had a total of five losses on the season, two coming from the Wildcats.
In the sectional semifinal, Franklin County eliminated the Pirates (21-5) 51-35.
Franklin County held a slim 6-4 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 15-11 at the half.
Franklin County started to pull away in the third, outscoring the Pirates 11-5 to lead 26-16 after three quarters.
In the fourth, the Wildcats outscored the Pirates 25-19 to pull away to the 16-point win, 51-35.
The Pirates shot just 34 percent from the field and connected on just 2-of-18 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Colin Comer led the Pirates with 16 points.
Addison Barnes-Pettit finished with six points. Jeter Edwards chipped in with five points. Brenden Stanley added four points. Ki Dyer and Dakota Walters both had two points.
On the glass, Stanley had a team-high five rebounds. Comer added four rebounds. Dyer and Barnes-Pettit both had two rebounds.
Dyer dished out five assists. Edwards and Dyer both finished with a team-high two steals.
