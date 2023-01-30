North Decatur hosted a pair of EIAC opponents this past weekend and posted a sweep to improve to 13-4 on the season. The Chargers have won four straight and 9-of-10.
Friday, the Chargers hosted Batesville and knocked off the Bulldogs 52-41.
North doubled up the Bulldogs in the first quarter, leading 8-4 after eight minutes. Two buckets by Lance Nobbe and a 3-pointer from Carson Parmer led the charge for North. Cade Kaiser had three of Batesville’s four points.
Batesville outscored the Chargers 14-9 in the second quarter to lead 18-17 at the half. Cole Pride had eight points for the Bulldogs and Kaiser added four free throws. Nobbe scored four more and Blake Spears connected from long range for North.
Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter. Kaden Muckerheide and Nobbe both scored four points for North. Batesville countered with six from Jack Grunkemeyer and three from Pride.
In the fourth, North pulled away with a 23-11 run to lock up the victory. Muckerheide hit 8-of-8 from the charity stripe en route to 12 points for North.
For North, Muckerheide finished with 17 points and two assists. Nobbe added a double double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. Spears finished with seven points, four assists and four rebounds. Carson Parmer added five points, two assists and five rebounds. Chase Youngman had three points and one rebound. Conner Linkmeyer had two points, one assist and four rebounds. Reid Messer scored two points.
For the Bulldogs, Kaiser and Pride both had 13 points. Grunkemeyer added 12 points. Gus Prickel scored two points and Sam Johnson had one point.
Batesville won the junior varsity game 52-44.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Cooper Parmer with 16 points. Brady Mauer and Brayden Hancock both scored 10 points. Mason Morris added five points and Jack Koehne had three points.
Against East Central, North outscored the Trojans 14-9 in overtime to post the 52-47 victory.
Nobbe led North with another double double – 19 points, 10 rebounds and one assist. Muckerheide hit 16-of-19 from the free throw line, including eight in overtime, on his way to 16 points, five assists and six rebounds.
Parmer finished with five points, three assists and three rebounds. Youngman added five points and two rebounds. Spears had three points, one assist and four rebounds. Linkmeyer tallied two points, one assist and three boards. Messer added two points and three rebounds.
North won the junior varsity game by 10 points, 42-32.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Mauer with 13 points. Logan O’Dell scored 11 points and Morris added 10 points. Hancock finished with five points and Owen Eldridge scored three points.
Greensburg
LAWRENCEBURG – After trailing by seven at the half, Greensburg outscored Lawrenceburg by 14 points in the second half, including 17-5 in the fourth quarter, en route to the Pirates’ 54-47 win at Lawrenceburg Friday.
Greensburg trailed 20-18 after one quarter and 30-23 at the break. Greensburg cut the deficit by two in the third quarter before the big comeback in the final eight minutes.
Three Pirates scored in double figures, led by Ki Dyer with 18 points. Jeter Edwards scored 13 points and Jack McKinsey had 10 points. Addison Barnes-Pettit scores six points followed by Bradley Lutz five and Abe Tebbe two.
Edwards had a team-high five rebounds and team-high four steals. Edwards and Dyer both dished out three assists. McKinsey and Tebbe both pulled down three rebounds.
Logan Rohrer led Lawrenceburg with 16 points. Cooper Bobo added 15 points.
Greensburg has won six straight to improve to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the EIAC. Lawrenceburg is 13-4 overall and 1-2 in the EIAC.
Greensburg hosts Rushville Thursday.
South Decatur
The Cougars fell at Switzerland County 55-51 Friday.
The Pacers had four players score in double figures. Jacob Williams scored 18 points followed by Aiden Griffith 11, Kadyn Riley 10, Canaan Johnson 10, Cooper Todd four and Dylan Sullivan two.
Johnson completed the double-double with 17 rebounds.
For the Cougars, Jacob Scruggs led the way with 19 points. Dale Peters was also in double figures with 16 points, 14 in the fourth quarter. Lucas Ballard added six points. Cameron Henderson had five points. Colby Rathburn scored four points and Jaylynn McMurray had two points.
Saturday, the Cougars were defeated at Triton Central 83-51.
Scruggs and Peters led the way for South with 13 points each. Dorian Hacker added nine points. McMurray scored five points. Rathburn had four points. Avery Seegers scored three points. Ballard and Drake Scaggs both had two points.
South is 8-9 on the season and travel to South Dearborn Saturday.
Batesville
Batesville improved to 10-6 on the season with a 58-49 victory over visiting Hauser Saturday.
The Bulldogs led 15-9 after the first quarter and 21-19 at the half. Batesville outscored the Jets 37-30 in the second half to secure the win.
Cole Pride led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Cade Kaiser was the second Bulldog in double figures with 16 points. Sam Johnson hit a trio of 3-pointers en route to 13 points.
Gus Prickel added eight points. Carson Laker had two points and Jack Grunkemeyer hit a free throw for one point.
Rushville
AURORA – The host Knights of South Dearborn put three players in double figures in scoring and knocked off Rushville 62-27.
Rushville is 4-13 overall and 0-4 in the EIAC. South Dearborn is 11-6 and 1-4 in conference play.
For the Lions, Nick Jarman finished with nine points, two rebounds and one steal. XxZavien Jenkins scored nine points. Kameron Morton added four points, three rebounds and a team-high five assists. Dylan Thompson added three points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Adrian Apodaca scored two points.
South Dearborn was led by Ryan Willoughby with 16 points followed by Brodie Teke 12, Jake Daugherty 12, Breckin McCreary six, Hudson Shackelford six, Corbin Cassidy six, Adam Kunkel two and Adam Gainor two.
Willoughby led the Knights with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Shackelford and McCreary also had four steals each.
Rushville travels to Greensburg Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.