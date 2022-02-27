RUSHVILLE - In the final regular season tune-up before sectional action begins Tuesday, the Chargers traveled to Rushville in boys basketball action.
North Decatur led at every break en route to knocking off the Lions on Senior Night at Rushville 59-50.
North ends the regular season at 12-10 and the Lions finish 5-17.
North's Blake Spears opened the scoring with a 3-pointer. Rushville answered with the inside attack of 6-7 senior Jack Laker. Xavier Adams scored on the other end for the Chargers before Laker's traditional three point play knotted the game at 5-5.
Rushville took its first lead at 8-7 on a 3-pointer by Kameron Morton. North's Lance Nobbe scored four straight and the Chargers led 11-8. Late in the quarter, a Dylan Thompson free throw cut the North lead to 13-11, but Carson Parmer's free throw capped the opening eight minutes with North leading 14-11.
North pushed the lead to 20-13 early in the second quarter with a Reid Messer free throw, Spears 3-pointer and bucket by Adams. Jackman drove to the bucket for the Lions to cut the deficit to five, but Parmer drained a 3-pointer to extend North's advantage.
The lead grew to nine on a bucket by Nobbe. The teams traded 3-pointers late in the half - one by Rushville's Jackman and one by North's Conner Linkmeyer. Quentin Cain's bucket capped the first half with the Chargers leading 28-21.
After two Kaden Muckerheide free throws opened the third quarter, Rushville cut the deficit to four on a Cain 3-pointer and tip-in by Thompson. The lead grew to eight on a bucket by Muckerheide and then 10 on a Parmer bucket.
Laker scored in the paint to cut the deficit to seven in the final minute of the third. Muckerheide then scored five straight, including a bomb, to put North in front 47-35 heading to the fourth quarter.
Muckerheide opened the scoring in the fourth as North took its largest lead of 14 points. Rushville cut the deficit to 10 as Laker scored off the Thompson assist and then returned the favor with an assist on the Thompson bucket. Muckerheide hit 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth, his last two put the Chargers back up by 14 at 57-43.
Thompson scored the final seven points for the Lions, but it was not enough as North prevailed 59-50.
North had three players score in double figures, led by the 21 points of Muckerheide. Nobbe and Parmer both added 10 points. Spears finished with eight points followed by Linkmeyer five, Adams four and Messer one.
Rushville was led by Laker with 18 points and Thompson with 17 points. Cain finished with seven points followed by Jackman five and Morton three.
North won the junior varsity game 59-27. North was led by Hancock and Parmer with 10 points each. Rushville was led by Wilson with seven points.
North opens sectional action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Milan at South Ripley. Rushville takes on Lawrenceburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Connersville.
GREENSBURG
GREENSBURG - The Pirates celebrated Senior Night with a victory over conference foe East Central 51-43.
With the win, the Pirates improve to 20-4 overall and 5-2 in the EIAC, good for second place. East Central ends the regular season at 15-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
Greensburg took an 11-8 lead after the first quarter. The Pirates shut down the Trojans in the second quarter, outscoring East Central 14-3 to take a 25-11 lead to the break at the half.
In the third, Greensburg extended the lead to 40-20.
The Trojans made a run in the fourth, but could not overcome the big deficit, falling by eight points 51-43.
Dakota Walters led the Pirates in scoring with 16 points. Brenden Stanley and Ki Dyer were both in double figures with 12 and 10 respectively. Colin Comer finished with nine points followed by Jeter Edwards two and Addison Barnes-Pettit two.
Stanley grabbed seven rebounds to lead Greensburg. Comer had three boards.
Comer added a team-high four assists. Dyer and Stanley both added three assists.
East Central was led by Carson Pieczonka and Calem Mergenthal with eight points each. Ryan Sehlhorst added seven points.
Sehlhorst led the Trojans with five rebounds. Rhys Hoffer, Mergenthal, Cooper Hoog and Casey McQueen all had four rebounds.
Hoog had a team-high four assists.
The Pirates travel to Connersville on Wednesday to take on the host Spartans in the IHSAA Sectional.
SOUTH DECATUR
The Cougars rounded out the regular season with a 77-55 victory over Knightstown.
South ends the regular season at 13-10. Knightstown is 6-15.
The Cougars led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 35-28 at the half. A big fourth quarter with the Cougars outscoring the Panthers 23-11 led to the 20-point victory.
Hunter Johnson led the Cougars with 39 points. Jacob Scruggs finished with 20 points and Evan Wullenweber had 11 points. Dale Peters finished with three points. Kelby Shook and Avery Seegers both had two points.
Johnson grabbed a team-high 19 rebounds. Peters finished with five boards. Scruggs dished out a team-high seven assists and had a team-high six steals.
South takes on South Ripley at 6 p.m. Friday in the South Ripley Sectional semifinal.
