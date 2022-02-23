GREENSBURG - North Decatur extended its win streak to five straight with a 51-45 victory over Waldron on Tuesday.
The Chargers improve to 5-1 in the MHC and 11-10 overall. North travels to Rushville on Thursday. The Lions (5-16) fell to South Dearborn 69-38 on Tuesday.
The Chargers led 15-11 after one quarter of play. Lance Nobbe had seven points in the quarter. Reid Messer added four points with Carson Parmer and Kaden Muckerheide both chipping in with two points.
North outscored Waldron 9-8 in the second quarter. Conner Linkmeyer, Nobbe, Xavier Adams and Parmer all scored from the field. Muckerheide had a free throw as North led 24-19 at the break.
Waldron cut into the North lead by one point in the third quarter, but still trailed 35-31 heading to the fourth quarter. Muckerheide had seven points in the third for North.
Nobbe, Blake Spears, Muckerheide and Linkmeyer all scored four points in the fourth to help hold off Waldron 51-45.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Lance Nobbe with 17 points. Muckerheide was also in double figures with 14 points. Linkmeyer had six points. Parmer, Spears and Messer all had four points. Adams finished with two.
North dominated the junior varsity game, winning 54-27.
The Chargers jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and led 31-10 at the half.
North finished 6-0 in the conference.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Jack Koehne, finishing with 11 points on three 3-pointers.
Caiden Gahimer was also in double figures with 10 points.
Brady Mauer and Cooper Parmer both had eight points. Aiden O'Dell added seven points followed by Cole Davis four, Ty Litmer four and Marshal Snell with two.
OTHER SCORES
- South Decatur 64, Oldenburg 55
- South Dearborn 69, Rushville 38
- Christel House Manual 76, Southwestern (Shelby) 60
- Connersville 48, Northeastern 36
- East Central 47, Lawrenceburg 34
- Hauser 81, Columbus Christian 52
- Milan 57, Shawe Memorial 46
