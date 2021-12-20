GREENSBURG - North Decatur played host to Triton Central and there needed to be an extra session to decide the winner. North led 9-6 after one quarter and 20-16 at the half. At the end of three quarter, the game was tied 33-33 and after four quarters, the teams were knotted at 43-43 to send the game to overtime.
In the extra session, the Chargers outscored the Tigers 11-7 to secure the 54-50 victory.
North improves to 3-4 on the season. Triton Central drops to 5-3.
Lance Nobbe led the way for the Chargers with 15 points.
Kaden Muckerheide and Carson Parmer were also in double figures with 12 points each.
Blake Spears finished with eight points. Conner Linkmeyer added four points and Reid Messer had three points.
Triton Central won the junior varsity game 53-40.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Brayden Hancock with 13 points. Brady Mauer poured in 12 points followed by Cooper Parmer five, Aiden O'Dell four, Cole Davis three, Mason Morris one, Jack Koehne one and Brad Krieger one.
The Charger's next game is at home Dec. 29 in the Charger Holiday Classic.
SOUTH DECATUR
The Cougars picked up a pair of wins over the weekend to improve to 4-3 on the season. South defeated Morristown 72-40 on Friday and defeated South Ripley 69-62.
In the win over Morristown, Hunter Johnson led the Cougars with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Jacob Scruggs added 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Dale Peters had nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Drew Diekhoff finished with six points and four assists.
Luke Burton had four points and seven rebounds. Avery Seegers added three points and four rebounds. Colby Rathburn and Evan Wullenweber (four rebounds, five assists, four steals) both had two points.
Against South Ripley, Johnson finished with 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.. Scruggs had 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Wullenweber added eight points and six boards. Burton had six points and three rebounds. Peters finished with three points and three rebounds. Diekhoff had two points and three rebounds.
GREENSBURG
On Friday, the Pirates fell to visiting Jennings County 64-42.
The Pirates were led by Colin Comer and Ki Dyer with 14 points each. Comer added four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Dyer had four rebounds.
Addison Barnes-Pettit added seven points, three rebounds and one assist. Jeter Edwards had five points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Bradley Lutz had two points, one rebound and one assist.
On Saturday, host Franklin County jumped out to a 15-7 lead after one quarter and 35-18 lead at the half en route to a 63-37 victory.
Franklin County's Chad Cox scored his 1,000 career point in the win.
For the Pirates, Lutz tallied 13 points, one rebound and one assist. Barnes-Pettit added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Edwards had seven points and five rebounds. Dyer added four points and four rebounds. Adkins (four rebounds) and Dakota Walters both had two points.
OTHER SCORES
Lawrenceburg 59, Rushville 40
Rushville 50, Centerville 36
East Central 44, Batesville 25
Rising Sun 53, Oldenburg 37
