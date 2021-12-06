In the annual county battle between North Decatur and South Decatur, the visiting Chargers led at every quarter break en route to the 69-62 victory.
North led the Cougars 15-14 after one quarter. A 28-point second quarter extended the North lead to 43-30 at the half. South outscored the Chargers 18-11 to cut the third quarter deficit to 54-48. North scored 15 in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Lance Nobbe, finishing with 26 points and a team-high 18 rebounds.
Blake Spears finishing with 19 points. Kaden Muckerheide was also in double figures with 12 points. Xavier Adams added six points. Carson Parmer had four points and Conner Linkmeyer had two.
The Cougars were led by Hunter Johnson with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Jacob Scruggs tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Dale Peters added eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Evan Wullenweber had seven points and five rebounds. Luke Burton had two points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Drew Diekhoff added two points and one rebound. Avery Seegers pulled down two rebounds.
South won the junior varsity game 58-56.
For the Chargers, Cooper Parmer finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Brayden Hancock scored 11 points followed by Jack Koehne seven, Cole Davis four, Ty Litmer four, Brady Mauer four, Mason Morris four and Brad Krieger two.
Other scores (Friday and Saturday)
Greensburg 74, Batesville 39
Connersville 64, Rushville 36 (Lions - Jackman 19, Laker 7)
South Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 50
Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 48
New Palestine 67, Rushville 49
Jac-Cen-Del 85, South Decatur 81
South Ripley 67, North Decatur 43 (Chargers - Spears 14, Nobbe 13, Parmer 7, Linkmeyer 4, Adams 3, Muckerheide 2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.