North Decatur ensured that newly Class A No. 1 ranked Edinburgh will not hold that ranking very long with a convincing 79-50 victory over the Lancers.
North improves to 3-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in the MHC. Edinburgh drops to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
North jumped out to a 17-12 lead after the first quarter. The Chargers continued with the hot hand offensively, outscoring the top-ranked Lancers 20-8 in the third quarter to lead 37-20 at the half.
The teams changed ends for the second half, but nothing else changed for the Chargers and Lancers. North outscored Edinburgh 23-15 in the third quarter to hold a commanding 60-35 lead heading to the final eight minutes.
The Chargers added four more to their lead in the fourth quarter en route to the 79-50 victory.
The Chargers had three players score in double figures: Blake Spears 21 (five 3-pointers), Kaden Muckerheide 21 and Lance Nobbe 17. Spears added one assist and three rebounds. Muckerheide completed the double-double with seven assists and 10 rebounds. Nobbe grabbed eight boards.
Reid Messer finished with six points, three assists and three rebounds. Chase Youngman added five points and three rebounds. Conner Linkmeyer had four points, one assist and four rebounds. Carson Parmer tallied two points, six assists and nine rebounds. Cooper Parmer finished with three points.
North won the junior varsity game 37-18.
For the Chargers, Brady Mauer had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mason Morris finished with six points and four rebounds. Braydon Hancock had five points and one assist. Youngman added four points, four rebounds and two assists. Jack Koehne had two points, three rebounds and one assist. Cooper Parmer and Marshall Snell both added two points, three rebounds and one assists. Logan O’Dell had one point and four rebounds.
The Chargers’ next game is at Cambridge City Lincoln Thursday.
Greensburg
FAIRLAND – For 28 minutes, all looked good for the Pirates in their road game at Triton Central Friday. But those last four minutes of the fourth quarter saw the Tigers go on a 16-3 run to rally for the 54-51 win over Greensburg.
The Tigers move to 4-1. The Pirates are 1-1.
Greensburg held a slim 37-36 lead after three quarter. In the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, the Pirates went on an 11-2 run. Jeter Edwards got things started with a pair of free throws. After an Isaac Morgan bucket for the Tigers, Greensburg’s Jack McKinsey hit a 3-pointer and followed that with a drive to the bucket. Addison Barnes-Pettit scored the next four for the Pirates and Greensburg had a 48-38 lead with 4:10 to play in the game.
Luke Faust hit a 3-pointer to get Triton Central started on the late rally. A tip-in followed by a lay-up by Max Crouse had the Tigers within three at 48-45. A Tiger steal and bucket followed by a 3-pointer from Faust put Triton Central on top 50-48. Silas Blair’s lay-up extended the lead to 52-48.
Ky Dyer’s 3-pointer from the top of the key closed the gap to 52-51, but Eli Sego closed out the win with two free throws in the final seconds.
McKinsey led the Pirates with 16 points. Dyer finished with 13 and Edwards had 11. Barnes-Pettit added four points and Reece Beaver had three points. Abe Tebbe and Justin Adkins both scored two points.
Edwards, Dyer and Barnes-Pettit all grabbed four rebounds.
The Pirates travel to Jennings County (5-0) Tuesday.
Batesville
BATESVILLE – The Bulldogs led at every quarter stop en route to knocking off EIAC foe Lawrenceburg 50-37.
The Bulldogs led 11-7 after one quarter and 21-15 at the half. Batesville took a 36-25 lead to the fourth quarter where the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 14-12 to seal the 13-point victory.
Cade Kaiser led the way for the Bulldogs in the scoring column with 15 points. Gus Prickel was also in double figures with 12 points. Jack Grunkemeyer scores seven points followed by Sam Johnson six, Cole Pride six and Carson Laker four.
Kaiser had a team-high nine rebounds. Prickel added seven rebounds. Pride and Grunkemeyer both had six rebounds. Laker, Prickel and Pride all dished out two assists. Grunkemeyer had a team-high four steals.
Gerrold Taylor led Lawrenceburg with nine points. Cooper Bobo had seven points.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs fell to Southwestern (Hanover) 78-63.
For the Bulldogs, Johnson led in scoring with 19 points. Pride added 17 points and Kaiser had 16 points. Grunkemeyer finished with seven points and Prickel had four points.
Pride pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to finish his double-double night. Kaiser dished out a team-high seven assists and had a team-high two steals.
South Decatur
The Cougars split on the weekend games.
South picked up a 62-46 victory Friday against visiting Milan.
On Saturday, the Cougars fell at Jac-Cen-Del 57-52.
