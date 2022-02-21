RUSHVILLE - The Twisters traveled to Rushville on Saturday in search of a second straight win. Oldenburg needed an extra session, but held off the Lions for a 44-39 victory to improve to 5-13 on the season.
Rushville drops to 5-15.
Oldenburg opened the game with a bucket by C.J. Grote. Rushville took the early lead on a Quentin Cain 3-pointer. Later in the quarter, Rushville's Jack Laker scored five straight for the Lions to tie the game at 8-8. A 3-pointer from Cameron Jackman put Rushville on top 11-8.
After Oldenburg tied the game on a 3-pointer from Nick Folop, Dylan Thompson's rebound bucket and a bucket in the paint from Drew McKee gave Rushville a 15-11 lead after the first quarter.
Folop opened a low scoring second quarter with a bucket. After a free throw by Rushville's Kameron Morton, Folop scored five straight to put Oldenburg in front 18-16. Cain's 3-pointer at the halftime horn had the Lions in front 19-18 at the break.
Oldenburg outscored the Lions 9-4 in the third quarter. A bucket by Abe Streator and 3-pointer from Folop put the Twisters in front 27-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
Jackman hit a 3-pointer to get the Lions within one early in the fourth. Buckets by Laker and Thompson knotted the game at 30-30. Frank Moorman for Oldenburg and Morton for Rushville traded 3-pointers before a Laker bucket put Rushville in front 35-33. Folop's late bucket tied the game and sent the teams to overtime tied at 35-35.
Oldenburg scored the first four points of the overtime to lead 39-35. Jackman tied the game with a bucket and a pair from the charity stripe. Moorman's 3-pointer gave the Twisters a 42-39 lead. Rushville called timeout with :11.7, but were unable to score and Oldenburg's Jacob Cornelius hit a free throw to secure the 43-39 win.
SOUTH DECATUR
South Decatur hit the road this past weekend for a pair of MHC games.
The Cougars fell 100-73 at No. 4 Edinburgh on Friday.
The Lancers jumped out to a 29-9 lead after the first quarter and led 47-30 at the half.
Hunter Johnson led the way for the Cougars with 30 points and six rebounds.
Jacob Scruggs was also in double figures with 21 points to go with a team-high four steals.
Evan Wullenweber had five points followed by Drew Diekhoff four, Brady Lane four, Dale Peters three, Kelby Shook two, Cameron Henderson two and Avery Seegers two.
Seegers also had four rebounds. Peters added a team-high two assists.
On Saturday, South defeated Hauser 79-70.
Hauser led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter. South fought back to tie the game 36-36 at the half. The Cougars outscored the Jets 43-34 in the second half to secure the victory.
The win moves South to 11-10 on the season and 4-2 in the MHC.
Late in the game, Johnson set a new milestone at South. Johnson's 22nd point of the game moved him to 1,889 career points to become South's all-time leading scorer.
The win was a solid team effort with four Cougars scoring in double figures. Following Johnson's 22 was Peters with 20, Scruggs 16 and Wullenweber 13. Burton added five points and Diekhoff had three.
Johnson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Wullenweber added five boards. Scruggs dished out a team-high five assists. Peters and Wullenweber had a team-high three steals each.
NORTH DECATUR
The Chargers posted their fourth straight win with a 57-55 home victory over Southwestern (Shelby). North improves to 10-10 overall and 4-1 in the MHC.
North led 12-8 after the first quarter with Lance Nobbe scoring eight in the frame.
The Chargers held a 27-26 lead at the half. Carson Parmer scored seven points in the second quarter to pace the Chargers.
North led 41-38 after three quarters. Parmer scored six points in the quarter. Nobbe and Kaden Muckerheide both had four points.
The Spartans outscored the Chargers 17-16 in the fourth, but North held on for the two point victory. Muckerheide had six points in the fourth. Reid Messer had four points and Blake Spears connected from long distance.
For North, Nobbe led the way with 17 points. Parmer finished with 13 and Muckerheide had 12. Messer added six points. Spears had five points and Xavier Adams finished with four points.
GREENSBURG
The Pirates hosted South Ripley on Saturday in search of an eighth straight win.
After taking a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, Greensburg pulled away in the second quarter to lead 32-15 at the half. The lead was 47-29 after three quarters en route to the 61-41 victory.
The Pirates improve to 19-4 on the season.
Greensburg put three players in double figures, led by the 22 points of Colin Comer. Dakota Walters was next with 13 points and Brenden Stanley tallied 10 points.
Ki Dyer added nine points. Addison Barnes-Pettit scored six points and Bradley Lutz had one.
BATESVILLE
The Bulldogs improved to 9-12 on the season with a 65-26 victory over Morristown.
Batesville outscored Morristown 15-6 in the first two quarters to lead 30-12 at the break.
Batesville extended the lead to 45-19 after three quarters en route to the win.
Tom Raver led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points. Cole Pride was also in double figures with 14 points.
Eli Pierson and Kasin Hughes both had eight points followed by Brendan Heiser seven, Cody Mohr five, Zach Wade three, Sam Johnson three and Cade Kaiser two.
Kaiser pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Mohr and Wade both had five rebounds.
Heiser added a team-high six assists. Wade finished with four assists. Raver had a team-high three steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.