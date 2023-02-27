ST. LEON - A late fourth quarter comeback fell short Friday at East Central as the Pirates fell to the Trojans 48-44.
Greensburg ends the regular season 17-6 (5-2 in EIAC). East Central moves to 7-15 (4-3 in EIAC).
With the game knotted at 28-28 after three quarters, East Central scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Dylan Maxwell and Carson Pieczonka. The Trojans were able to extend the lead to 10 points at the 2:14 mark of the fourth quarter.
Greensburg's Jeter Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the right corner and Ki Dyer connected from long range to cut the deficit to two points with :40 to play. East Central had two chances to extend the lead at the charity stripe, but could not. Greensburg had the ball with :15 to play with a chance to tie or take the lead. Unfortunately, the Pirates could not convert on the 1-and-1 bonus.
Cole Wheat hit two free throws for East Central with :13.5 to play to seal the 4-point win, 48-44.
Seven Pirates got in to the scoring column. Dyer led the way with 14 points. Edwards, Addison Barnes-Pettit and Jack McKinsey all had seven points. Grainger Maxwell scored four points. Abe Tebbe had three points and Bryce Stringer scored two points.
Barnes-Pettit grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Edwards had five rebounds. McKinsey and Edwards led the team with two assists each. McKinsey also had a team-high three steals.
Pieczonka led EC with 23 points. Maxwell and Wheat both added eight. Rhys Hofer had six points and Connor Kuhn scored three points.
South Decatur
KNIGHTSTOWN - The Cougars closed out the regular season with a 3-game win streak following Friday's 69-47 win at Knightstown.
South ends the regular season at 12-11. Knightstown drops to 10-11.
The Cougars built a 9-point first quarter lead on a traditional three point play by Dorian Hacker and a 3-pointer from Jaylynn McMurray. Knightstown's Michael Roberson hit a pair of free throws to end the first quarter with South leading 16-9.
The Cougars' offense went to work in the second quarter. South outscored the Panthers 21-13 to hold a 37-22 lead at the half.
South put together another big quarter in the third, outscoring the Panthers 19-7 to lead 56-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
Sectional information
Sectional action around the state begins Tuesday with opening round games.
At the local Greensburg Sectional, Rushville (5-19) squares off against Franklin County (9-13) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The teams met back on Dec. 9 at Franklin County and the Wildcats edged the Lions 34-32.
Wednesday, Lawrenceburg (18-6) faces Connersville (18-4) in the first game at 6 p.m. The team played Feb. 18 with the Spartans winning 53-37.
In the second game Wednesday, the host Pirates (17-6) face South Dearborn (15-8). Greensburg defeated the Knights 66-60 during the regular season.
South Decatur (12-11) opens the Edinburgh Sectional against the Lancers (13-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Cougars defeated Edinburgh 75-58 in the regular season match-up.
Jac-Cen-Del (14-9) faces Southwestern (Shelby) (4-18) in the 6 p.m. game Wednesday.
In Class 2A sectional action, South Ripley is the host. North Decatur (19-5) and the host Raiders (11-12) drew the bye and will play in the 6 p.m. game Friday. In the regular season, North defeated the Raiders 58-46 in the second game of the year.
Tickets for the Chargers' game are $7 and will be sold at the door at South Ripley Friday.
