RICHMOND - The tournament trophy at the 2022 Bob Wettig Memorial Tournament stayed in Richmond after the host Red Devils knocked off Bloomington South 51-40 in the championship game of the 2-day tournament Wednesday.
The top four teams from Tuesday's pool round advanced to the Gold Bracket Wednesday. The next four teams advanced to the Silver Bracket and the final four teams played in the Bronze Bracket.
Greensburg posted a pair of wins on Wednesday to win the Silver Bracket.
The Pirates held off Heritage 36-33 in the first game of the Silver Bracket.
Jack McKinsey led the Pirates in scoring with 10 points. Ki Dyer added eight points followed by Jeter Edwards seven, Addison Barnes-Pettit five, Justin Adkins four and Bradley Lutz two. Dyer and Barnes-Pettit both had four rebounds. Dyer dished out five assists and Edwards had four steals.
In the Silver Bracket winner's game, Greensburg defeated Indianapolis Tindley 61-50 to take fifth place.
Dyer led the way for the Pirates with 37 points. McKinsey was also in double figures with 11 points and Edwards had 10 points. Adkins finished with two points and Lutz hit a free throw for one point. Edwards pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and had a team-high three steals. Edwards, Abe Tebbe and McKinsey all handed out two assists.
In the Bronze Bracket, Rushville and North Decatur made it to the winner's game.
The Lions defeated Monroe Central 43-42. XxZavien Jenkins led the Lions with 14 points. Dylan Thompson and Kameron Morton both scored 11 points. Quentin Cain had four points and Nick Jarman had two points.
North defeated Indy Homeschool in the Chargers' first game Wednesday to advance to face the Lions.
North jumped out to a 25-7 lead after the first quarter against Rushville and never looked back, winning 68-37.
Blake Spears led North with 14 points. Lance Nobbe was also in double figures with 10 points. Reid Messer added nine points followed by Kaden Muckerheide eight, Carson Parmer seven, Chase Youngman six, Brady Mauer six, Conner Linkmeyer two, Cooper Parmer two, Mason Morris two and Brayden Hancock two.
Rushville was led by Jenkins with nine points. Morton had seven followed by Braydon Wilson six, Dylan Thompson five, Chase Woolf three, Kane Thompson three, Jarman two and Danny Corn two.
South Decatur completed its run in the Edinburgh Tournament with a third place finish. The Cougars knocked off Austin 69-51 to claim third place.
Lutheran defeated Edinburgh 56-46 to win the tournament title.
