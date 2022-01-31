Greensburg traveled to Brown County on Saturday looking for a third straight victory. The Pirates jumped out to a 19-9 lead after one quarter and extended the lead to 37-11 at the half en route to the 66-32 victory.
Greensburg moves to 14-4 on the season. Brown County drops to 2-11.
Ki Dyer led three Pirates in double figures with 20 points. Colin Comer added 16 points. Dakota Walters tallied 14 points.
Jeter Edwards and Addison Barnes-Pettit both had five points. Justin Adkins and Bradley Lutz both had two points. Brenden Stanley and Jack McKinsey both hit one free throw.
Edwards and Stanley both grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Pirates on the glass. Walters pulled down three rebounds. Comer, Dyer and Adkins all had two rebounds.
Dyer added five assists and Comer had four assists.
Dyer added a team-high five steals.
NORTH DECATUR
The Chargers traveled to Batesville on Friday to face the Bulldogs. Batesville rallied from a one-point deficit after three quarter to knock off North 49-46.
North lead after three quarter, but were outscored by the Bulldogs 14-10 in the final eight minutes.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Kaden Muckerheide with 13 points.
Blake Spears also scored in double figures with 12 points.
Lance Nobbe finished with nine points. Carson Parmer added five points. Conner Linkmeyer had four points and Reid Messer finished with three points.
The junior varsity Chargers fell to Batesville 52-34.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Cooper Parmer with 14 points. Brady Mauer finished with six points followed by Jack Koehne five, Brayden Hancock three, Aiden O'Dell two and Marshal Snell two.
On Saturday, the Chargers faced another EIAC team in host East Central. The Trojans used a 22-7 third quarter to pull away to the 70-43 victory.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Muckerheide with 12 points.
Parmer followed with eight points. Messer had seven points followed by Spears six, Nobbe four, Brady Mauer three, Xavier Adams two and Brayden Hancock one.
In a close fought game, the JV Chargers fell to East Central 38-35.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Cooper Parmer with nine points.
Mauer had eight points followed by Hancock six, Morris six, O'Dell four, and Koehne two.
SOUTH DECATUR
Triton Central traveled to South Decatur for a battle of cats on the hardwood. The Cougars built a 45-34 lead at the half, but the Tigers outscored South 17-8 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to two points.
South pulled away for the win with a 19-13 fourth quarter run to win 72-64.
South improves to 8-8 on the season. Triton Central drops to 9-8 overall.
Hunter Johnson led all scorers with 37 points.
Jacob Scruggs tallied 15 points and Evan Wullenweber finished with 10 points.
Drew Diekhoff had six points and Dale Peters finished with four points.
Johnson added nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Peters tallied seven rebounds and four assists. Wullenweber grabbed five rebounds. Scruggs had a team-high six assists.
