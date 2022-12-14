NORTH VERNON – Greensburg hit the road for a third straight time to open the basketball season. Tuesday, the Pirates traveled to Jennings County.
The undefeated Panthers remained that way with an 80-68 victory over the Pirates. Greensburg drops to 1-2 on the young season. Jennings County moves to 6-0.
A balanced scoring attack from the Panthers saw five players score in double figures. Keegan Manowitz drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points. Justin Ramey added 15 points. Owen Law had 14 points followed by Lane Zohrlaut 12, Carter Kent 11, Cole Sigler three and Parker Elmore two.
Ki Dyer, who opened the game with a traditional three point play and 3-pointer, finished with a team-high 22 points. Three other Pirates scored in double figures: Addison Barnes-Pettit 16, Jeter Edwards 14 and Jack McKinsey 10. Abe Tebbe scored four points and Justin Adkins had two points.
Barnes-Pettit led the Pirates on the glass with four rebounds. Tebbe and Dyer both had three rebounds.
Edward dished out a team-high three assists to go alone with a team-high two steals.
Greensburg opens its home season by hosting EIAC foe Franklin County (5-0, 2-0 in EIAC) Saturday.
Rushville
BROOKVILLE – The Lions gave undefeated Franklin County all they could handle, but the Wildcats held on for the 34-32 victory. Rushville is 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the EIAC.
The Lions were led in scoring by Dylan Thompson with 10 points. Kameron Morton and Quentin Cain both added seven points. Nick Jarman scored six points. XxZavien Jenkins rounded out the scoring with two points.
Thompson finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal. Morton pulled down six rebounds and had a team-high two steals.
Franklin County was led in scoring by Brant Ertel with 13 points. Brady Moorehead had eight points. Jace Lee and Tanner Weartz both scored six points. Quinn Gillman added a free throw.
Rushville travels to Lawrenceburg (2-1) Friday and hosts Centerville (0-5) Saturday.
