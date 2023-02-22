Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Windy. A few showers from time to time. Near record high temperatures. High 72F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low near 55F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.