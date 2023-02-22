GREENSBURG - North Decatur entered Tuesday's game riding a 9-game win streak. The Chargers were not able to extend the streak as the Pirates rallied from a halftime deficit to knock off North 70-64.
With the win, the Pirates improve to 17-5 on the season. The Chargers move to 18-5.
North got on the scoreboard first with a drive to the bucket by Kaden Muckerheide. The Pirates grabbed their first lead with a Justin Adkins free throw and bucket by Ki Dyer. Trailing 7-5, Greensburg went on an 8-0 run. A traditional three point play by Adkins, a 3-pointer from Dyer and rebound bucket by Jack McKinsey had the Pirates in front 13-7.
North closed the gap to two points on four straight from Lance Nobbe. Greensburg pushed the lead to seven on another Dyer 3-pointer. A Chase Youngman 3-pointer for the Chargers cut the deficit to 20-16 after the first quarter.
North scored the first six points of the second quarter. Blake Spears hit a 3-pointer to start the quarter. After a free throw by Nobbe, Muckerheide scored on the break to give the Chargers a 22-20 lead.
Jeter Edwards hit from long range on the other end to stop North's run, but the Chargers came right back with buckets from Nobbe and Muckerheide to lead 26-23. Dyer then found Abe Tebbe for the bucket for Greensburg. Conner Linkmeyer scored five straight, including a 3-pointer, for North to give the Chargers a 6-point lead.
A Grainger Maxwell tip-in and 3-pointer by Dyer closed the first half with the Pirates trailing by one, 31-30.
The Pirates opened the third quarter on an 11-3 run. A lay-up by Edwards started the run. A bomb from North's Spears was all for the Chargers in the early going. Dyer's steal and dunk had the Pirates on top 41-34.
Out of a timeout, Nobbe scored for the Chargers. On the other end, McKinsey hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to eight points for Greensburg. Late in the quarter, a Youngman 3-pointer from North cut the deficit to four, but Greensburg responded with a McKinsey conventional three point play. Two free throws by North's Nobbe closed the third with the Chargers trailing 49-44.
After North closed to 53-49 on a Spears 3-pointer, Greensburg's Tebbe scored four straight to give the Pirates some breathing room, up 57-49. North's Nobbe drove the left baseline for a bucket to make it 57-51. After that bucket, seven points was as close as the Chargers could get until a Muckerheide lay-up closed the game with the Pirates winning 70-64.
For the Pirates, McKinsey and Dyer both scored 20 points. Edwards was also in double figures with 11 points. Bradley Lutz finished with seven points. Tebbe had six points. Adkins scored four points and Maxwell had two points.
Addison Barnes-Pettit led the Pirates with six rebounds. Edwards pulled down five rebounds. Dyer had a team-high four assists. Adkins led the Pirates with two steals.
North had three players score in double figures, led by Nobbe with 21. Spears hit five 3-pointer en route to 15 points. Muckerheide chipped in with 14 points. Linkmeyer had seven points. Youngman added six points and Reid Messer had one point.
North wraps up the regular season Thursday hosting Rushville (5-18). The Pirates travel to East Central (6-15) Thursday for their regular season finale.
South Decatur
The Cougars celebrated Senior Night by knocking off visiting Oldenburg Academy 61-49.
South evens its season record at 11-11 with the win as the Cougars round out the regular season at Knightstown (10-10) Friday. The Twisters drop to 6-14. Oldenburg is at Lawrenceburg (17-6) Thursday.
South trailed the Twisters 14-10 late in the first quarter before Dorian Hacker picked up a steal and fed Jacob Scruggs for the bucket to close the first quarter with the Cougars trailing by two, 14-12.
Trailing 26-23 with :07.3 to play in the half, Scruggs took the ball coast-to-coast for the lay-up to close the halftime deficit to 26-25.
South made its move in the third quarter, outscoring the Twisters 14-8. With the game tied 32-32, South's Avery Seegers grabbed an offensive rebound and found Hacker for the easy bucket. Late in the quarter, Scaggs completed a traditional three point play to push South's lead to four. A Hacker free throw rounded out the scoring in the third quarter with the Cougars leading 39-34.
The Cougars steadily pulled away in the fourth quarter. South built the lead to 46-39 by the mid-point of the quarter and to 55-43 with 2:31 left on the clock. Senior Brandon Walling closed the scoring in the game with a 3-pointer from the left corner for the 61-49 final.
For the Cougars, Scruggs led the way with 23 points, including his 1,000 career point. Dale Peters added 14 points and Hacker had 10 points. Drake Scaggs finished with seven points. Walling, Jaylynn McMurray and Seeger all had three points.
For the Twisters, Conner Miles led the way with 20 points. Isaiah Waggoner finished with nine followed by Jacob Hoff six, Jacob Cornelius six and Jacob Stenger with two.
Rushville
ARCADIA - The Lions made the trip north to face Hamilton Heights Tuesday in the final week of the regular season. The Huskies jumped out to a 19-10 lead and never looked back, winning 63-43.
The Huskies improve to 8-13 on the season. The Lions are 5-18 heading to North Decatur Thursday for the regular season finale.
After taking the 9-point lead after the first eight minutes, Hamilton Heights extended the lead to 36-21 at the half. In the third, the Huskies doubled-up the Lions 18-9. Rushville outscored Hamilton Heights 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
For the Lions, Dylan Thompson had 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Kameron Morton tallied nine points and four rebounds.
Quentin Cain scored eight points. Chase Woolf finished with six points, eight rebounds and two assists. XxZavien Jenkins scored six points. Adrian Apodaca hit a free throw for one point.
Saturday, the Lions junior varsity squad defeated Oldenburg 60-29.
Rushville had three players finish in double figures. Braydon Wilson had 15 points followed by Adrian Apodaca 10 and Liam Gurley 10. Clayton Chase finished with eight followed by Isaac Schelle seven, Jackson Owen six, Zach Tressler three and Carter Woolf one.
