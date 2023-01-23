The Pirates improved to 11-4 on the season with two wins over the weekend.
Friday, the Pirates defeated Class 2A No. 7 Brownstown Central 48-45. Brownstown was without the services of 2024 Purdue recruit Jack Benter.
The Pirates led 13-11 after one quarter 13-11 and held a 23-22 lead at the half.
Brownstown came out in the third to rally for a 30-26 lead, but the Pirates went on a 12-5 run to close the third quarter with a 38-35 lead.
Greensburg held a 4-point lead at 44-40 with 3:32 to play in the final quarter. with 1:38 to play, Brownstown had the deficit down to 44-42. The Braves came up with three offensive rebounds, but could not get the ball to drop. After a timeout by the Braves, Brownstown’s Parker Hehman hit a 3-pointer to give the Braves a 45-48 lead.
Greensburg regained the lead with :23.2 on the clock as Ki Dyer drained two free throws. After Brownstown was unable to connect on a 1-and-1 opportunity, Dyer iced the game with two more free throws in the 48-45 victory.
For the game, the Pirates connected on 17-of-17 free throws. Brownstown was just 3-of-10 from the charity stripe.
Greensburg was led by Dyer with 19 points. Jack McKinsey hit three 3-pointers (two key ones in second half) en route to 11 points. Addison Barnes-Pettit and Bradley Lutz both had five points. Justin Adkins and Jeter Edwards both added four points.
Greensburg traveled to South Decatur Saturday and returned with a 49-31 victory over the Cougars.
The win moves the Pirates to 11-4 on the season. The Cougars are 8-7.
Greensburg jumped out to a 3-0 lead before South’s Jacob Scruggs scored on a lay-up to get the Cougars on the board. Dyer answered on the next possession with a 3-pointer to push Greensburg’s lead to 6-2. After another bucket by Scruggs, Barnes-Pettit scored to make it 8-4.
Greensburg’s Edwards found Adkins for an easy bucket before Scruggs scored his eighth point in the first quarter for South. Edwards found Barnes-Pettit for another inside bucket as the Pirates led 12-8 after one quarter.
Scrugg’s 10th points cut Greensburg’s lead to 12-10 in the second quarter. Greensburg went up by six points on a 3-pointer by Lutz. A Dyer steal and dunk pushed the Pirate lead to 19-11 with 3:56 to play in the second quarter.
Edwards went coast-to-coast for the lay-up to extend the lead to 23-11 with 2:41 to play in the half. The Pirates closed the second quarter scoring the final five points to lead 28-11 at the break.
Late in the third quarter, a Dyer 3-pointer pushed the Greensburg lead to 39-17. South’s Scruggs answered on the other end with four points and Colby Rathburn’s steal and lay-up closed the third quarter with the deficit down to 16 at 39-23.
Greensburg outscored the Cougars 10-8 over the final eight minutes to secure the 49-31 victory.
The Pirates were led by Dyer with 16 points. McKinsey finished with nine points followed by Barnes-Pettit eight, Lutz eight, Edwards six and Adkins two.
South’s Scruggs led all scorers with 21 points. Dale Peters added five for South followed by Rathburn two, Dorian Hacker two and Drake Scaggs one.
North Decatur
MORRISTOWN – A 21-7 first quarter paved the way for visiting North Decatur to knock off Morristown 73-41.
The Chargers led 40-17 at the half and 61-31 after three quarters.
North improves to 11-4 overall and 4-0 in the MHC. Morristown drops to 1-14 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
Leading four Chargers in double figures in scoring was Lance Nobbe with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Kaden Muckerheide finished with 19 points, two assists and four rebounds. Blake Spears tallied 11 points, two assists and two rebounds. Chase Youngman added 10 points, three assists and two rebounds.
Carson Parmer had six points, two assists and one rebounds. Reid Messer added three points, one assist and three rebound. Conner Linkmeyer had two points and four rebounds.
North defeated Morristown 56-40 in the junior varsity contest.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Brayden Hancock with 14 points.
Other scorers for the Chargers included Cooper Parmer with 13 followed by Brady Mauer 10, Jack Koehne six, Marshall Snell four, Alexander Jones four, Hudson Herbert four and Logan O’Dell one.
Batesville
CONNERSVILLE – The Bulldogs visited the Spartan Bowl to take on conference foe Connersville. After trailing 12-10 after the first quarter, Connersville grabbed a 25-22 lead at the half and outscored the Bulldogs 26-19 in the second half en route to the 51-41 victory.
Cole Pride scored eight points in the first quarter to help guide the Bulldogs to a 12-10 lead heading to the second quarter.
Pride added another five points in the second for Batesville, but the Spartans took the lead to the break at the half.
Jack Grunkemeyer had five points to lead Batesville in the third quarter. Sam Johnson added a 3-pointer. In the final frame, Cade Kaiser scored six points and Gus Prickel added a 3-pointer for Batesville.
Pride and Kaiser were each scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Pride finished with 13 points and four rebounds, while Kaiser had 12 points and five rebounds. Prickel hit a pair of bombs for six points. Grunkemeyer added five followed by Johnson three and Carson Laker two.
On Friday, the Bulldogs knocked off visiting Franklin County 49-28.
Batesville led 17-5 after one quarter and 28-7 at the half en route to the big EIAC win.
Kaiser led Batesville with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds. Grunkemeyer added 10 points and nine rebounds. Pride had eight points, four rebounds, a team-high three assists and a team-high four steals. Johnson finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Conner Drake had five points and one rebound. Trenten Luers, Laker and Chris Lewis all scored three points.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – Visiting Northeastern outscored Rushville 21-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away to the 48-40 victory.
Northeastern improves to 12-3 on the season. The Lions are 3-12.
Rushville led 7-6 after the first quarter. The game was tied 16-16 at the half.
Rushville honored Dennis Goins at the half for his induction into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Northeastern took a 27-26 lead after three quarters.
For the Lions, Kameron Morton tallied 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Nick Jarman finished with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Dylan Thompson added seven points, nine rebounds, two blocks and three steals. XxZavien Jenkins scored six points. Chase Woolf finished with two points and four assists and Danny Corn scored two points.
