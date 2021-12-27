GREENSBURG - The Pirates went on a 19-8 run the the fourth quarter to secure a 56-40 victory over visiting Columbus East.
Greensburg improves to 4-2 on the season. Columbus East falls to 1-7.
The Olympians grabbed a 9-7 lead after the first eight minutes. Greensburg responded with a 15-6 second quarter to lead 22-15 at the half. In a high-scoring third quarter, the Olympians outscored Greensburg 17-15 to cut the deficit to 37-32 heading to the big fourth quarter by the Pirates.
Colin Comer led the Pirates with 21 points and added four rebounds. Dakota Walters was also in double figures, scoring 14 points. Brenden Stanley had eight points and a team-high 16 rebounds. Jeter Edwards finished with seven points and five assists. Justin Adkins had six points.
SOUTH DECATUR
CONNERSVILLE - The Cougars traveled to Connersville for tournament action on Thursday.
In the opening round, the Cougars were defeated 75-47 by Bloomington North. In the consolation round, South fell to host Connersville 75-49.
