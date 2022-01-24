Greensburg moved to 12-4 on the season with a split over the weekend.
On Friday, the Pirates traveled to No. 8 Brownstown Central and fell to the Braves (11-2) 61-48.
The Braves held a slim 15-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Brownstown outscored Greensburg 8-6 in the second quarter to lead 23-20 at the half.
The Braves took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates 20-11 to extend the lead to 43-31.
Brownstown outscored Greensburg 18-17 in the fourth en route to the 61-48 victory.
The Pirates had three players score in double figures. Ki Dyer led the way with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Colin Comer added 15 points. Dakota Walters had 12 points, including two 3-pointers.
Jeter Edwards finished with three points and Jack McKinsey had two points.
On the glass, Edwards and Brenden Stanley led the Pirates with four rebounds each. Walters and Dyer both had three rebounds. Comer added two rebounds and Addison Barnes-Pettit had one rebound.
On Saturday, the Pirates held off country-rival South Decatur (7-8) 69-61.
The second quarter was the difference in the ball game.
Greensburg opened the game with a 24-20 lead after the first quarter. In the second, the Pirates outscored the Cougars 19-12 to lead 43-32 at the half.
The teams played even in the third quarter, both squads pouring in 18 points.
In the final eight minutes, South outscored the Pirates 11-8 to cut the final margin to 69-61.
The Pirates had four players score in double figures in the game.
Comer and Dyer both tallied 21 points. Comer hit four 3-pointers and Dyer added a trio of 3-pointers. Stanley finished with 11 points and Barnes-Pettit hit two bombs on his way to 10 points.
Walters finished with four points and Edwards had two.
Stanley led the Pirates with seven rebounds. Comer and Barnes-Pettit both had five rebounds. Comer dished out a team-high eight assists and had a team-high three steals.
For the Cougars, Hunter Johnson led three Cougars in double figures with 28 points. Jacob Scruggs finished with 16 points and Dale Peters had 14 points, including going 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Evan Wullenweber hit a 3-pointer for his three points.
Johnson completed his double-double by pulling down 10 rebounds. Scruggs grabbed six rebounds and Peters had three rebounds.
Scruggs handed out a team-high four assists. Johnson and Luke Burton both had two assists. Johnson and Wullenweber both finished with a pair of steals.
North Decatur
The Chargers traveled to Franklin County on Saturday and fell to the Wildcats 69-56.
North is 6-7 on the season. Franklin County won its 11th straight to move to 11-2.
The Wildcats come out on fire offensively in the first quarter. Led by Jace Lee’s 11 first quarter points, Franklin County grabbed a 21-6 lead after the first quarter. Lance Nobbe, Blake Spears and Kaden Muckerheide each had a bucket for North.
The Chargers rallied with 18 points in the second quarter. Nobbe had seven points in the quarter and Xavier Adams added six points for North. Brant Ertel had all six of Franklin County’s points as the Chargers cut the deficit to 27-24 at the half.
After the break, the Wildcats outscored North 20-12 in the third quarter. Chad Cox scored 12 points in the quarter for Franklin County. Spears had seven and Nobbe added five. The Chargers trailed 47-36 heading to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Franklin County hit 16 free throws en route to 22 points. Bridger Bolos had nine points and Cox added eight as the Wildcats pulled away for the win. Muckerheide poured in 15 points in the final quarter for North.
For the Chargers, Muckerheide led the way with 17 points. Spears added 15 and Nobbe had 14. Adams finished with six. Carson Parmer and Conner Linkmeyer both had two points.
Cox led Franklin County with 26 points. Bolos added 20 points. Lee had 11 and Ertel had 10.
Franklin County won the junior varsity game 45-27.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Cooper Parmer with 10 points. Brayden Hancock added seven points. Brady Mauer had four points. Aiden O’Dell had three points. Jack Koehne finished with two points and Marshal Snell had one point.
Tanner Wertz led the Wildcats with 20 points.
Other scores
Franklin County 46, Batesville 29
Connersville 48, Batesville 37
Northeastern 72, Rushville 33
