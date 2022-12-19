GREENSBURG – After opening the season with three straight road games, the Pirates opened the home portion of the season by hosting conference foe Franklin County. The familiar surroundings were a welcome sight as Greensburg rolled over the previously undefeated Wildcats 67-36.
The Pirates improve to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the EIAC. Franklin County drops to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
A traditional three point play from Ki Dyer opened the scoring in the game for the Pirates. Franklin County got on the board with a jumper from Quinn Gillman. Greensburg scored the next 12 points. A free throw by Jack McKinsey started the spurt and Dyer’s 3-pointer capped it to give Greensburg a 15-2 lead. After a 3-pointer from Franklin County’s Brant Ertel, Greensburg’s Bradley Lutz answered with a triple to give the Pirates an 18-5 lead after one quarter.
Greensburg scored the first five points of the second quarter. Lutz found McKinsey for a 3-pointer to open the quarter and Dyer added a jumper. Franklin County cut into the 18-point deficit with a conventional three point plays by Tanner Weartz and Ertel. A rebound bucket by Gillman cut the deficit to 23-13.
Dyer stopped the run by the Wildcats with a 3-pointer and Abe Tebbe’s 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired gave the Pirates a 31-15 lead at the half.
The second half did not get much better for the Wildcats. Greensburg outscored Franklin County 36-21 in the second have to cruise to the 31-point victory.
Dyer led the way for the Pirates with 12 points in each half for 24 points. McKinsey also was in double figures with 19 points. Adkins finished with six points followed by Jeter Edwards five, Addison Barnes-Pettit five, Lutz three, Tebbe three and Bryce Stringer two.
Ertel led the Wildcats with 16 points.
The Pirates return to action at Columbus East (1-6) Tuesday.
South Decatur
South Decatur moved to 4-2 on the season with a 67-58 victory over visiting South Ripley.
The Cougars have won their last two games and head to South Dearborn (6-2) Thursday.
South’s Jacob Scruggs led the Cougars with 29 points and four assists – both team highs.
Dorian Hacker had a double-double in his 21 minutes on the court. Hacker tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Dale Peters had another nice game with nine points and five rebounds.
All nine Cougars that entered the game scored in the win.
North Decatur
FAIRLAND – On the road at Triton Central, the Chargers suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Tigers 68-58. North Decatur is 4-1 on the season. The Tigers improve to 6-2.
Triton Central led 15-9 after one quarter and 28-20 at the half. The Chargers closed the gap to 41-39 after three quarters, but could not get all the way back and fell to the Tiges by 10 points.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Lance Nobbe with 24 points to go with six rebounds. Blake Spears had another big game with six 3-pointers for 18 points, three assists and five rebounds. Kaden Muckerheide added 11 points, five assists and one rebound. Reid Messer finished with three points, one assist and five rebounds. Conner Linkmeyer added two points and four rebounds.
The Chargers won the junior varsity game 48-45.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Brady Mauer, who finished with 21 points and was 5-of-5 from the free-throw line (2 of which came in the final minute of the game).Mason Morris scored eight points. Brayden Hancock had six points and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the line (all of which came in the final minutes of the game). Owen Eldridge added five points followed by Logan O’Dell four points, Cooper Parmer two points and Chase Youngman two points.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – The Lions got their first win of the young season Saturday with a 48-43 victory over visiting Centerville (1-6). Rushville is 1-4 on the season.
The Lions’ game scheduled for Friday was postponed due to electrical issues at Lawrenceburg.
The Lions were led in scoring by Kameron Morton with 15 points. Nick Jarman was also in double figures with 10 points. Quentin Cain finished with nine points and Dylan Thompson chipped in with eight points. XxZavien Jenkins had six points to round out the scoring for the Lions.
The Lions travel to Greenfield-Central Wednesday.
Batesville
ST. LEON – Batesville doubled up the host Trojans 18-9 in the fourth quarter to secure a 43-33 victory over East Central. Batesville moves to 4-2 on the season. East Central drops to 0-4.
Batesville led 7-5 after the first quarter, but the Trojans rallied to grab a 16-14 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 11-8 to lead 25-24 heading to the big fourth quarter by Batesville.
Cade Kaiser led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points. Cole Pride was also in double figures with 12 points. Gus Prickel added eight points. Carson Laker hit a 3-pointer for three points. Sam Johnson and Jack Grunkemeyer both scored two points.
Kaiser completed his double double with a team-high 10 rebounds. Grunkemeyer had eight rebounds and Pride had seven. Laker dished out a team-high three assists and Pride had a team-high six blocks.
Batesville hosts Union County (2-5) Tuesday.
