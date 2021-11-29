South Decatur opened the basketball season with a 79-71 loss at Trinity Lutheran, but rebounded to defeat Switzerland County 82-64.
At Trinity Lutheran, the Cougars trailed 40-28 at the half. South outscored Trinity in the fourth quarter, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Hunter Johnson led the Cougars with 42 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Jacob Scruggs scored 20 points to go along with two rebounds and three assists.
Colby Rathburn added four points, two assists and three steals. Jaylynn McMurray had three points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Drew Diekhoff had two points and three rebounds. Avery Seegers pulled down eight rebounds.
Johnson again led the Cougars with 42 points in the win over the Pacers. Johnson also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Scruggs finished with 16 points, five rebounds and a team-high six assists. Evan Wullenweber added seven points and four rebounds. McMurray had six points, four rebounds and three assists. Seegers finished with five points and three boards. Diekhoff had four points and four rebounds. Luke Burton added two points, two assists and two steals.
RUSHVILLE
SHELBYVILLE – The Lions opened the season with a road loss to Shelbyville 61-35.
For the Lions, Jerron Taylor led the way in scoring with 21 points. He added two rebounds and two assists.
Jack Laker finished with three points and 12 boards, including five on the offensive end.
Dylan Thompson tallied seven points, three block and 11 rebounds, including two offensive boards.
ND to honor 1970 team
North Decatur High School will recognize members of the 1970 sectional championship basketball team at the home varsity game on Dec. 18. North Decatur athletic director Scott Johnson would appreciate it if any member of the team, friend or family member could contact the school with contact information they might have for the players on that championship team.
ND junior varsity basketball
North Decatur’s junior varsity boys basketball team fell to Greensburg in the season opener 72-37.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Jack Koehne with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Other contributors for the Chargers included Brayden Hancock with nine points, Ty Litmer with six points, Mason Morris with six points, Brad Krieger with three points and Aiden O’Dell with two points.
BHS frosh
The Bulldog freshman team evened its record at 1-1 with a 30-24 win against Jac-Cen-Del on Saturday. Carson Laker led the way with nine points and Ayden Eckstein following with six points.
