A battle of Cougars opened the boys basketball season at South Decatur with the Trinity Lutheran Cougars facing the home-town Cougars.
South’s version rolled to a 65-40 victory.
The host Cougars jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter. Jacob Scruggs poured in eight points, including a 3-pointer. Colby Rathburn added seven points in the quarter for South. Dale Peters hit a bomb for South and Dorian Hacker added a bucket. Trinity countered with five points each from Eli Ballard and Luke Coomler.
In the second, Trinity hit three bombs en route to an 11-point quarter. Levi Pottschmidt hit a pair for the visiting Cougars. Scruggs scored five points in the second. Drake Scaggs, Rathburn and Avery Seegers all had two points as South took a 10-point lead to the half, 31-21.
South added to the lead in the third quarter. Scruggs had three buckets and Peters added five points. Rathburn had four points and Scaggs added two. South led 48-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
South outscored Trinity 17-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 65-40 victory.
Scruggs led South with 22 points. Rathburn with 15 and Peters with 14 (four 3-pointers) were also in double figures for South. Scaggs added six points. Hacker, Lucas Ballard and Jaylynn McMurray all finished with two points.
Ballard led Trinity with nine points.
South travels to county-rival North Decatur Friday.
Jac-Cen-Del
VERSAILLES – The Eagles opened the season with a road win at South Ripley, 65-60.
Jac-Cen-Del jumped out to a 22-14 lead after the first quarter and took a 34-26 lead to the half.
JCD pushed the lead to 52-45 after three quarters. South Ripley cut the deficit to three late in the fourth quarter. With just :04.5 left in the game, JCD’s Clark Dwenger drained two free throws as the Eagles held on for the 65-60 victory.
Devin Greishop led the Eagles with 27 points. Seth Drockelman had 13 followed by Matt Dickman seven, Brady Comer seven, Landon Kohlman four, Gavin Groth three, Caleb White two and Dwenger two.
