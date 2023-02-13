The Cougars hosted Waldron in Mid-Hoosier Conference action Friday. The visiting Mohawks escaped with a 56-54 victory in the final seconds.
With Waldron leading by eight in the fourth quarter, Dorian Hacker went coast-to-coast for the easy bucket to cut the Waldron lead to 54-48. With 1:33 on the clock, Hacker drained a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to four.
Jacob Scruggs came up with a steal and lay-up with :41 to play to cut the deficit to 54-52. The Cougars weren’t done there. Hacker rebounded his own miss and was fouled on the shot with :25.4 to play. Hacker hit both free throws to knot the game at 54-54.
On Waldron’s final possession, Lucas Shaw had his shot blocked, but he picked up the ball and drained a long jumper to give the Mohawks the 56-54 lead with :03 to play. South’s final 3-point attempt was just off and Waldron held on for the win.
South led after the first quarter 17-9. Waldron had a big second quarter, outscoring South 20-9 to lead 30-26 at the half. In the third, Waldron outscored South 13-12. The Cougars rallied in the fourth and outscored the Mohawks 16-13.
Hacker and Dale Peters both scored 14 points to lead the Cougars. Jacob Scruggs was also in double figures with 10 points. Drake Scaggs and Jaylynn McMurray both finished with seven points. Lucas Ballard added two points.
For Waldron, Lucas Mitchell led the way with 15 points. Shaw added 13 and Keith Settles had 11 points.
South is 9-11 on the season and 3-2 in the MHC. The Cougars play host to Hauser (9-10, 3-2 MHC) Saturday. Waldron fell to Centerville Saturday and drop to 10-10 overall (4-2 in MHC).
Greensburg
MADISON – Make it nine in a row for the Pirates on the hardwood. Greensburg picked up win No. 15 on the year and ninth in a row in a 54-31 win at Madison.
The Pirates improve to 15-4 on the season and travel to Seymour Tuesday and South Ripley Saturday. Madison is 2-17 on the year.
The Pirates got off to a slow start in the game and trailed the Cubs 8-5 after the first eight minutes.
Greensburg flipped the switch in the second quarter, outscoring Madison 15-2 to lead 20-10 at the half. Jeter Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the left corner as time expired in the first half.
Addison Barnes-Pettit had the hot hand for the Pirates early in the third quarter. Barnes-Pettit scored the first eight points for Greensburg, including a 3-pointer from the left wing. The Pirates outscored the Cubs 17-11 in the quarter and led 37-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Pirates had the Cubs doubled-up at 42-21 on an Edwards free throw with 5:06 to play in the game. Greensburg cruised from there, winning 54-31.
Barnes-Pettit led the Pirates with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and three rebounds. Edwards finished with 14 points and three rebounds. Ki Dyer scored seven points. Grainger Maxwell scored five points. Jack McKinsey added five points and three rebounds. Bryce Stringer scored four points. Abe Tebbe pulled down three rebounds to go with team-highs in assists with four and steals with three.
Mason Davis led the Cubs with 15 points. Quincy Reynolds added nine points.
North Decatur
The Chargers capped a busy week with a 68-37 victory at Union County Friday and a 60-38 win over Knightstown Saturday at Hoosier Gym.
With the wins, North Decatur improves to 17-4 on the season. The Chargers are undefeated in the MHC at 5-0 with only one conference game left. Waldron, Hauser and South Decatur all have two losses, so North has clinched the MCH title for 2023.
At Union County, the Chargers jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter. Lance Nobbe scored seven for the Chargers and Kaden Muckerheide added six points. Reid Messer and Blake Spears both had a bucket.
In the second quarter, North scored seven of its 11 points from the charity stripe. Muckerheide and Spears both had four points in the quarter for the Chargers.
At the break, North led 28-19.
The Chargers took control of the game in the third, outscoring the Patriots 23-11. Carson Parmer led North with seven points. Muckerheide added six and Nobbe had five.
The Chargers outscored Union County 17-7 over the final eight minutes to seal the road win, 68-37.
For the game, Nobbe and Muckerheide both scored 18 points. Spears was also in double figures with 10 points. Parmer added seven points followed by Messer four, Jack Koehne three, Chase Youngman two, Conner Linkmeyer two, Cooper Parmer two.
Gavin Davis led Union County with 16 points.
North won the junior varsity game 63-34.
Cooper Parmer led the way with 24 points. Owen Eldridge and Brayden Hancock both had 10 points. Brady Mauer scored seven points followed by Nate O’Dell six, Snell four and Herbert two.
The Chargers were able to knock off Knightstown in historic Hoosier Gym Saturday, 60-38.
Senior Lance Nobbe reached a milestone in the game, scoring his 1,000th career point as a Charger. Nobbe finished with a game-high 26 points.
Knightstown jumped out to a 20-13 lead after one quarter. North rallied to outscore the Panthers 19-10 in the second quarter and led 32-30 at the half.
The Chargers held Knightstown to eight points in the second half, including just two in the third quarter. North scored 17 points in the third quarter to cruise to the win.
Following Nobbe’s 26 points for North was Muckerheide 14, Spears 11, Carson Parmer five, Messer two and Cooper Parmer two.
North won the junior varsity game 43-41. Cooper Parmer and Eldridge led North with 14 points each. Koehne had seven points followed by Mauer six and Hancock two.
Batesville
The Bulldogs posted their fifth straight win, knocking off conference foe East Central 71-46.
Batesville improves to 14-6 on the season and 5-2 in the EIAC. East Central drops to 5-15 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
Batesville jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter. Cole Pride had seven points for the Bulldogs in the frame. Sam Johnson added five points. Jack Grunkemeyer and Cade Kaiser both scored four points.
Batesville extended the lead in the second quarter with a 16-6 run to lead at the half, 37-14. Batesville connected on four 3-pointers in the quarter: Gus Prickel with two, Kaiser with one and Conner Drake with one.
East Central outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 in the third quarter, but Batesville bounced back to outscore the Trojans 24-11 in the final eight minutes.
Pride led the Bulldogs with 23 points and five rebounds. Kaiser added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Johnson had 10 points and two assists.
Gus Prickel finished with nine points, two rebounds and two assists. Grunkemeyer added six points, six rebounds and eight assists. Drake scored five points. Brayden Maple had three points and two rebounds. Carson Laker scored two points and dished out four assists.
