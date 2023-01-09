Greensburg outscored Connersville in three of the four quarters Friday, but the third quarter was the difference in the Spartans' victory.
Greensburg led 5-4 after one quarter and 18-16 at the half. Connersville outscored Greensburg 14-8 in the third quarter and held on for the 43-40 EIAC win.
The Spartans are 3-0 in the EIAC. Greensburg is 1-1 in conference action.
Ki Dyer led the Pirates in scoring with 18 points. Jeter Edwards was also in double figures with 13 points. Jack McKinsey had five points. Abe Tebbe and Addison Barnes-Pettit both scored two points.
Edwards pulled down a team-high five rebounds. Barnes-Pettit had a team-high three assists.
Connersville was led in scoring by Lucas Barron with 11 points. Braxton Myers added eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.
On Saturday, Greensburg regrouped and knocked off visiting Shelbyville 51-42. The Pirates are 7-4 on the season and host Batesville Thursday.
Dyer again led the Pirates in scoring with 21 points. Edwards finished with eight points. Barnes-Pettit scored seven points. Grainger Maxwell and McKinsey both scored five points. Abe Tebbe added three points and Justin Adkins had two points.
Barnes-Pettit and Dyer both had three rebounds. Edwards, Dyer, Barnes-Pettit and McKinsey all dished out two assists.
Shelbyville was led in scoring by Ollie Sandman with 16 points followed by Damon Badgley 11 and Caden Claxton 11.
North Decatur
North Decatur picked up a pair of wins over the past weekend. Friday, the Chargers won at Hauser 58-45.
North led at every stop: 13-8 after one quarter, 29-16 at the half, 43-27 after three quarters and 58-45 at the end of the game.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Lance Nobbe, who finished with 25 points and six rebounds.
Kaden Muckerheide tallied 15 points, three assists and four rebounds. Blake Spears added seven points, one assist and two rebounds. Carson Parmer finished with five points, six assists and four rebounds. Conner Linkmeyer had four points, two assists and four rebounds. Chase Youngman added two points and one rebound.
Saturday, North opened the game with visiting Oldenburg Academy on a 19-9 run and never looked back. The Chargers led 37-12 at the half and 57-24 after three quarters en route to a 66-34 win.
Leading the Chargers was Muckerheide with 21 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Nobbe tallied 13 points, one assist and two rebounds. Youngman chipped in with 12 points, one assist and three rebounds. Spears added eight points, four assists and five rebounds. Brady Mauer scored six points. Carson Parmer had four points, five assists and two rebounds. Reid Messer finished with two points, three assists and three rebounds.
North won the junior varsity game over Oldenburg 60-13.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Logan O'Dell with 12 points. Jack Koehne added nine points followed by Alexander Jones eight, Cooper Parmer seven, Owen Eldridge six, Mason Morris five, Marshall Snell five and and Brady Mauer four.
South Decatur
The Cougars went 1-1 over the weekend with a road loss and a win at home.
Friday, the Cougars dropped a tight game at Class 2A No. 8 Southwestern (Hanover) 68-64.
Jacob Scruggs had a big night for the Cougars with 32 points and four assists.
Dorian Hacker added a double-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Dale Peters also scored in double figures with 13 points.
Saturday, the Cougars cruised by visiting Class A No. 10 Edinburgh 75-58.
South led 17-13 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 39-27 at the half. South outscored the Lancers 36-31 in the second half to secure the win.
Scruggs had another nice outing for South with 25 points and five assists.
Peters was dialed in from long range, hitting 6-of-7 3-pointers en route to 23 points.
Hacker was just one rebound shy of another double-double with 13 points and nine boards.
The Cougars host county-rival North Friday before traveling to Southwestern (Shelby) Saturday to complete the MHC doubleheader weekend.
Rushville
Visiting East Central rallied from an 18-17 deficit at the half at Rushville to win 45-30 over the Lions.
East Central knocked off Ross (Ohio) Saturday to improve to 2-8 on the season and 1-0 in the EIAC. The Lions drop to 2-9 overall and 0-3 in the EIAC.
East Central held a slim 11-10 lead after the first eight minutes. Rushville bounced back to take an 18-17 lead at the half. After the break, East Central outscored the Lions 9-2 in the third quarter and 19-10 in the fourth en route to the victory.
The Lions were led in scoring by Kameron Morton who finished with 11 points.
Kane Thompson had six points. Nick Jarman added six points to go along with four rebounds and three blocks. Dylan Thompson had four points, six rebounds and two blocks. XxZavien Jenkins had three points and two assists. Quentin Cain dished out a team-high four assists and had four rebounds.
The Lions next play at Morristown (1-11) Friday and at New Castle (7-6) Saturday.
